Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan in Angola

10/17/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has arrived in the Angolan capital city of Luanda to pay an official visit at the invitation of President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola.

President Erdoğan was welcomed by Minister of External Relations of Angola Téte António, and Turkey's ambassador to Luanda Alp Ay at Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport.

Accompanying President Erdoğan on his visit are First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, and Minister of Trade Mehmet Muş.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 17 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 19:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
