Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan in Turkmenistan

11/27/2021 | 09:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan.

When President Erdoğan and President Berdimuhamedov arrived at the ceremonial ground at Oğuzhan Palace, the national anthems of Turkey and Turkmenistan were played, and the leaders inspected the guard of honor.

Following the introduction of delegations, President Erdoğan and President Berdimuhamedov proceeded to their talks. Once the talks were concluded, the two leaders attended a signing ceremony for agreements.

Also attending the ceremony were Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez, Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli, Minister of Trade Mehmet Muş, and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 14:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:03aIndia's Paytm Sept net loss widens, says maintains growth momentum
RE
09:51aErdogan orders probe into Turkish lira's slump - Anadolu
RE
09:33aCanada's Shopify records Black Friday sales up 21%
RE
09:30aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : President Erdoğan in Turkmenistan
PU
09:04aSnam buys stake in Algerian gas pipelines to pave way for hydrogen highway
RE
09:03aSouth korea says to restrict arrivals from south africa and 7 other countries over new covid-19 variant - kdca
RE
08:50aDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA : Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini to attend China – Africa Ministerial Conference in Senegal
PU
08:40aBANCA D'ITALIA : Launch of a cyber security awareness campaign for safer use of digital channels and tools
PU
08:05aHungary to tighten controls on air travel from seven African countries
RE
08:05aHungary to tighten controls on travellers from seven african countries -government says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday draws U.S. shoppers but many shun stores for online
2Fed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate h..
3Telecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash amid KKR approach
4India tells public to shun Musk-backed Starlink until it gets licence
5Wall Street Week Ahead: COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market

HOT NEWS