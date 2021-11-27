Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan in Turkmenistan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan.

When President Erdoğan and President Berdimuhamedov arrived at the ceremonial ground at Oğuzhan Palace, the national anthems of Turkey and Turkmenistan were played, and the leaders inspected the guard of honor.

Following the introduction of delegations, President Erdoğan and President Berdimuhamedov proceeded to their talks. Once the talks were concluded, the two leaders attended a signing ceremony for agreements.

Also attending the ceremony were Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez, Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli, Minister of Trade Mehmet Muş, and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu.