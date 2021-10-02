Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan receives Union of International Democrats delegation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Chairman Köksal Kuş of the Union of International Democrats and the delegation accompanying him at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech at the meeting.

"XENOPHOBIA AND ANIMOSITY TOWARDS ISLAM WILL BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD IN THE POST-CORONA ERA"

"The damages caused by the pandemic have started to become visible along with the normalization. The scenes seen at petrol stations and markets in the UK in the past several days are just a few examples of the failure the pandemic caused in the supply chain. It is highly probable that similar problems will emerge in other countries as well in time. Xenophobia and animosity towards Islam will become more widespread as economic hardships increase in the post-Corona era. The oppression you come under, the complaints conveyed to our missions abroad, and the statistics on hate speech demonstrate the alarming levels animosity towards Islam and Turks has reached. With its relevant institutions, our state will of course continue to follow this issue, which directly threatens the peace, security and welfare of yours, our citizens," President Erdoğan said.

"CULTURAL RACISM IS A UNIVERSAL PROBLEM"

Underscoring that cultural racism is a universal problem that adversely affects not only Turkish citizens but also all the foreigners and migrants in Europe, President Erdoğan stated: "Our non-governmental organizations taking initiative and concerning themselves with the issue will further consolidate the basis of our cooperation with other Islamic and migrant communities. In this regard, I consider it to be highly beneficial for the Union of International Democrats to get more engaged with this issue and intensify its efforts."