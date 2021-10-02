Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan receives Union of International Democrats delegation

10/02/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Chairman Köksal Kuş of the Union of International Democrats and the delegation accompanying him at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech at the meeting.

"XENOPHOBIA AND ANIMOSITY TOWARDS ISLAM WILL BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD IN THE POST-CORONA ERA"

"The damages caused by the pandemic have started to become visible along with the normalization. The scenes seen at petrol stations and markets in the UK in the past several days are just a few examples of the failure the pandemic caused in the supply chain. It is highly probable that similar problems will emerge in other countries as well in time. Xenophobia and animosity towards Islam will become more widespread as economic hardships increase in the post-Corona era. The oppression you come under, the complaints conveyed to our missions abroad, and the statistics on hate speech demonstrate the alarming levels animosity towards Islam and Turks has reached. With its relevant institutions, our state will of course continue to follow this issue, which directly threatens the peace, security and welfare of yours, our citizens," President Erdoğan said.

"CULTURAL RACISM IS A UNIVERSAL PROBLEM"

Underscoring that cultural racism is a universal problem that adversely affects not only Turkish citizens but also all the foreigners and migrants in Europe, President Erdoğan stated: "Our non-governmental organizations taking initiative and concerning themselves with the issue will further consolidate the basis of our cooperation with other Islamic and migrant communities. In this regard, I consider it to be highly beneficial for the Union of International Democrats to get more engaged with this issue and intensify its efforts."

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 02 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 19:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21pUK could issue more temporary visas to solve lorry driver shortage, Johnson says
RE
03:24pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : President Erdoğan receives Union of International Democrats delegation
PU
03:20pU.s. cdc says as of october 2, 4,742,750 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:19pU.s. cdc says 185,143,698 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of oct 2 vs 184,852,416 individuals as of oct 1
RE
03:17pU.s. cdc says 214,870,696 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of oct 2 vs 214,597,690 individuals as of oct 1
RE
03:14pU.s. cdc says administered 394,690,283 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of oct 2 vs 393,756,866 doses administered as of oct 1
RE
03:13pU.s. cdc says delivered 478,362,045 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of oct 2 vs 477,069,555 doses delivered as of oct 1
RE
03:09pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 698,672 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 696,603 In Previous Report On Oct 1
RE
03:09pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 43,533,168 as of yesterday vs 43,409,950 in previous report on oct 1
RE
03:07pCD&R wins $10 billion auction for UK supermarket Morrisons
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla vehicle deliveries hit another record in Q3, beats analysts' esti..
2Bruised market eyes Treasury yields to gauge stocks' path
3Tesla : delivers 241,300 vehicles in Q3, beats analysts' estimates
4CD&R wins $10 billion auction for UK supermarket Morrisons
5Alphabet : Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restart his accoun..

HOT NEWS