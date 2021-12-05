Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan to Visit Qatar

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Qatar on December 6-7, 2021 at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar to attend the 7th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

All aspects of the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Qatar will be reviewed, and steps that would deepen the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed at the Committee meeting, which will be held in Doha under the co-chairmanship of President Erdoğan and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim, with the participation of relevant ministers.

Besides the bilateral relations, views on regional and international issues will be exchanged during the talks.

On the occasion of the Committee meeting, several agreements and memorandums of understanding that would make significant contributions to the contractual basis of the bilateral relations are planned to be signed.

Respectfully announced to the public.