Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan to Visit Qatar

12/05/2021 | 02:42pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Qatar on December 6-7, 2021 at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar to attend the 7th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

All aspects of the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Qatar will be reviewed, and steps that would deepen the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed at the Committee meeting, which will be held in Doha under the co-chairmanship of President Erdoğan and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim, with the participation of relevant ministers.

Besides the bilateral relations, views on regional and international issues will be exchanged during the talks.

On the occasion of the Committee meeting, several agreements and memorandums of understanding that would make significant contributions to the contractual basis of the bilateral relations are planned to be signed.

Respectfully announced to the public.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 14:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : President Erdoğan to Visit Qatar
PU
02:26pS.Africans protest against Shell oil exploration in pristine coastal area
RE
02:00pHawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
RE
01:52pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to deepen financial opening-up amid closer regional cooperation
PU
01:45pVietnam to pay attention to monetary policy after U.S. report - central bank official
RE
11:54aGerman COVID-19 rules put off shoppers, says retailer group
RE
11:40aChina regulator says govt policies not necessarily linked to overseas IPOs
RE
11:22aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Zallaf Libya Exploration and Production Oil & Gas Company.... TENDER NO. GS-079-2021
PU
09:23aBahrain central bank plans to offer digital Dinar - Sky News Arabia
RE
08:58aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says has achieved positive progress in promoting cooperation on some key issues with sec and pcaob
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
2Israeli firm to sell HSBC Tower in New York for $855 million
3Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS
4Swiss watchdog seeks more tools to go after bad bankers - paper
5Vivendi is open to discuss with Rome over state control on TIM's networ..

HOT NEWS