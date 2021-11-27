Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “We are determined to increase our bilateral trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 billion”

11/27/2021 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Speaking at a joint press conference with President Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, President Erdoğan said: "We are determined to take necessary steps to increase our bilateral trade volume to $5 billion at the first stage. Also, within our strategic cooperation based on historical and cultural partnership, we have agreed on giving fresh momentum to our relations in such social areas as education, culture, youth and sports."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan held a joint press conference at Oğuzhan Palace following their tête-à-tête, the meeting between the delegations and the signing ceremony of the agreements.

"TURKEY IS THE FIRST COUNTRY TO RECOGNIZE TURKMENISTAN'S INDEPENDENCE"

Voicing his pleasure over being in Turkmenistan, President Erdoğan, congratulating the 30th anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan, noted that Turkey was the first country to recognize Turkmenistan's independence and open embassy in Ashgabat.

Stating that all aspects of the relations between Turkey and Turkmenistan were on the agenda of today's talks, President Erdoğan said: "We are determined to take necessary steps to increase our bilateral trade volume to $5 billion at the first stage. We have exchanged views on what we can do to enhance our cooperation in the area of energy as well as in the areas of road and air transport. Also, within our strategic cooperation based on historical and cultural partnership, we have agreed on giving fresh momentum to our relations in such social areas as education, culture, youth and sports."

Following the press conference, President Erdoğan was decorated with Turkmenistan's Order of State by President Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 15:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:50aREGIONAL VALUE CHAINS : COVID-19 has opened doors towards solid and sustainable growth, after the negative shock
PU
11:49aItaly's business lobby sees economic growth at 6.4% in 2021
RE
11:35aSpain tightens COVID-19 restrictions for British tourists
RE
11:15aIraq says it has no expectations about the fate of OPEC+ supply increase
RE
11:08aJapan Launches Reusable Rocket Project - Nikkei
RE
11:08aJapan launches reusable rocket project; joint initiative with private sector aims to slash costs by more than 75% - nikkei
RE
10:51aTotal Online Spending In U.S. On Black Friday Was $8.9 Bln, Which Is At Low End Of Predicted Range - Adobe Digital Economy Index
RE
10:51aUsage of bnpl so far in november has grown with total spending via bnpl up 422% and volume of orders up 438%. - adobe digital economy index
RE
10:50aSmartphones accounted for 44.4% of all online sales on black friday, which is up 10.6% - adobe digital economy index
RE
10:50aSo far this holiday season (nov. 1  dec. 26), consumers have spent $89.9b and are on track to hit $207b- adobe digital economy index
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday draws U.S. shoppers but many shun stores for online
2Fed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate h..
3Telecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash amid KKR approach
4India tells public to shun Musk-backed Starlink until it gets licence
5Wall Street Week Ahead: COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market

HOT NEWS