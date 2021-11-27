Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “We are determined to increase our bilateral trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 billion”

Speaking at a joint press conference with President Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, President Erdoğan said: "We are determined to take necessary steps to increase our bilateral trade volume to $5 billion at the first stage. Also, within our strategic cooperation based on historical and cultural partnership, we have agreed on giving fresh momentum to our relations in such social areas as education, culture, youth and sports."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan held a joint press conference at Oğuzhan Palace following their tête-à-tête, the meeting between the delegations and the signing ceremony of the agreements.

"TURKEY IS THE FIRST COUNTRY TO RECOGNIZE TURKMENISTAN'S INDEPENDENCE"

Voicing his pleasure over being in Turkmenistan, President Erdoğan, congratulating the 30th anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan, noted that Turkey was the first country to recognize Turkmenistan's independence and open embassy in Ashgabat.

Stating that all aspects of the relations between Turkey and Turkmenistan were on the agenda of today's talks, President Erdoğan said: "We are determined to take necessary steps to increase our bilateral trade volume to $5 billion at the first stage. We have exchanged views on what we can do to enhance our cooperation in the area of energy as well as in the areas of road and air transport. Also, within our strategic cooperation based on historical and cultural partnership, we have agreed on giving fresh momentum to our relations in such social areas as education, culture, youth and sports."

Following the press conference, President Erdoğan was decorated with Turkmenistan's Order of State by President Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan.