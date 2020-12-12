Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “We are preparing reforms which will make Turkey a center of attraction once again”

Addressing via videoconference the opening ceremony of Gaziantep Düzbağ Drinking Water Distribution Line and Doğanpınar Dam, President Erdoğan said: 'With the belief that investment, production, exportation and employment are the way out, we are preparing reforms which will make Turkey a center of attraction once again. Through legal and administrative reforms, we aim to make Turkey one of the top 10 countries in the reshaping global political and economic order.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the opening ceremony of Gaziantep Düzbağ Drinking Water Distribution Line and Doğanpınar Dam via videoconference from Vahdettin Mansion.

'With the measures we have taken, we have succeeded in slowing down the spread of the pandemic. When the number of cases and patients in critical condition drops below our target level, we will gradually begin to lift the restrictions,' President Erdoğan said.

'We have managed such an extensive medical and economic crisis, with which even the developed countries have a hard time dealing, without giving way to any disaster or mass poverty. Given the current progress in the vaccine studies, we look to the period ahead much more hopefully. We have, to a great extent, made the necessary connections for the vaccines we will need until our indigenous vaccine is ready for use. We are working with all our strength to bring everything to the best level possible amid the pandemic by the next spring. With the belief that investment, production, exportation and employment are the way out, we are preparing reforms which will make Turkey a center of attraction once again. Through legal and administrative reforms, we aim to make Turkey one of the top 10 countries in the reshaping global political and economic order.'

'WE NEED EFFICIENT WATER MANAGEMENT'

'Water is life,' President Erdoğan underscored. 'Turkey does not have rich water resources. Therefore, we must use the available means in the most efficient way possible. We are having a very dry year. We must all be careful about saving water.'

'There is a significant increase in water consumption for cleaning purposes due to the pandemic. We must join hands as institutions and citizens. We need efficient and economical water management,' President Erdoğan said.