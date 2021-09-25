Log in
Presidency of Republic of Turkey : "We have established a social welfare system that leaves no one unprotected in our country"

09/25/2021 | 11:52am EDT
Speaking at the opening ceremony of Darülaceze's Dormitory and Cultural Facility, President Erdoğan said: "We are developing and determinedly implementing policies that protect, care for and support everyone, that help them hold on to life and look to the future with confidence."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of Darülaceze's Dormitory and Cultural Facility in Istanbul.

Noting that Darülaceze was founded 126 years ago by Abdulhamid II with the aim of protecting those in need, children and elderly people in particular, President Erdoğan said: "One of the characteristics of this institution is that it embraces and provides the same services to everyone regardless of their religion, language, race or gender."

"THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF SOCIAL ASSISTANCE WE PROVIDED IN THE PAST 19 YEARS HAS REACHED TL434 BILLION"

"We are developing and determinedly implementing policies that protect, care for and support everyone, that help them hold on to life and look to the future with confidence," President Erdoğan said.

"When we came into power, Turkey's annual social assistance budget was TL2 billion. This figure reached TL69 billion last year. The total amount of social assistance we provided in the past 19 years has reached TL434 billion. We have increased the ratio of our social assistances to our national income from 0.38 percent up to 1.37 percent," President Erdoğan underlined.

"We have established and are running a social welfare system that leaves no one unprotected in our country," President Erdoğan said, and further stated: "As Turkey grows stronger and wealthier, the level of welfare it offers to its citizens rises accordingly, and it will continue to do so."

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 15:51:00 UTC.


