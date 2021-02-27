Log in
Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “We will make Turkey one of the top 10 economies of the world”

02/27/2021 | 10:42am EST
Speaking at the opening ceremony of Kızılcahamam-Çerkeş Tunnel, President Erdoğan underscored that Turkey marches towards its goals for 2023 with determination, and said: 'We will inshallah achieve all our goals for 2023, make our country one of the top 10 economies of the world and increase our people's prosperity to the level they deserve.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke via videoconference at the opening ceremony of Kızılcahamam-Çerkeş Tunnel.

Stating that due to its transportation networks that complement each other, Turkey looks to the future more confidently in terms of human development and economic infrastructure, President Erdoğan noted: 'Thanks to this strong infrastructure, our country moves forward on the path to becoming one of the world's most important production and trade centers during the restructuring process of the global political and economic order.'

Underscoring that Turkey marches towards its goals for 2023 with determination in a period during which the world is going through the worst healthcare crisis of recent history, President Erdoğan said: 'We will inshallah achieve all our goals for 2023, make our country one of the top 10 economies of the world and increase our people's prosperity to the level they deserve.'

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 27 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 15:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
