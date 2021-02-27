Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “We will make Turkey one of the top 10 economies of the world”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Kızılcahamam-Çerkeş Tunnel, President Erdoğan underscored that Turkey marches towards its goals for 2023 with determination, and said: 'We will inshallah achieve all our goals for 2023, make our country one of the top 10 economies of the world and increase our people's prosperity to the level they deserve.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke via videoconference at the opening ceremony of Kızılcahamam-Çerkeş Tunnel.

Stating that due to its transportation networks that complement each other, Turkey looks to the future more confidently in terms of human development and economic infrastructure, President Erdoğan noted: 'Thanks to this strong infrastructure, our country moves forward on the path to becoming one of the world's most important production and trade centers during the restructuring process of the global political and economic order.'

