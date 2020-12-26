Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “We will meet more than half of our lithium demand once the plant operates in full capaci

Addressing via videoconference the opening ceremony of Eti Maden Lithium Carbonate Production Plant, President Erdoğan pointed to the research and development works Eti Maden has carried out over the past three years for the recycling of lithium in liquid wastes produced during boron production, and said: 'Lithium carbonate and marketable boron products are produced by using the boron and lithium in wastes. We will hopefully meet more than half of our lithium demand, all of which we currently import, once the plant operates in full capacity.'

Expressing his wish that the plant will lead to auspicious results, President Erdoğan noted that Turkey by no means neglects investments, production and trade while fighting the novel coronavirus in a determined way.

'THE NATURAL GAS RESERVE WE HAVE DISCOVERED IN THE BLACK SEA HAS BEEN A BREAKING POINT FOR OUR COUNTRY'

Drawing attention to the good news about particularly the energy field in 2020, President Erdoğan stated that the number of drillings Turkey has carried out in the Black Sea has reached nine, and added: 'The 405-billion cubic meters of natural gas reserve we have discovered in the Black Sea has been a breaking point for our country. This discovery has shown the true potential of our country, which is surrounded by energy resources. We aim to reduce the foreign dependency of our country in natural gas to a great extent with these discoveries which we believe will continue.'

'LITHIUM CARBONATE AND MARKETABLE BORON PRODUCTS ARE PRODUCED BY USING THE BORON AND LITHIUM IN WASTES'

Underscoring that they attach importance to not only Turkey's hydrocarbon resources but also other natural and underground resources, boron in particular, President Erdoğan, pointing to the research and development works Eti Maden has carried out over the past three years for the recycling of lithium in liquid wastes produced during boron production, noted: 'Lithium carbonate and marketable boron products are produced by using the boron and lithium in wastes. We will hopefully meet more than half of our lithium demand, all of which we currently import, once the plant operates in full capacity. Domestic lithium production will also increase the domesticity rate in products that require high technology.'