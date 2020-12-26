Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “We will meet more than half of our lithium demand once the plant operates in full capaci

12/26/2020 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addressing via videoconference the opening ceremony of Eti Maden Lithium Carbonate Production Plant, President Erdoğan pointed to the research and development works Eti Maden has carried out over the past three years for the recycling of lithium in liquid wastes produced during boron production, and said: 'Lithium carbonate and marketable boron products are produced by using the boron and lithium in wastes. We will hopefully meet more than half of our lithium demand, all of which we currently import, once the plant operates in full capacity.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed via videoconference the opening ceremony of Eti Maden Lithium Carbonate Production Plant.

Expressing his wish that the plant will lead to auspicious results, President Erdoğan noted that Turkey by no means neglects investments, production and trade while fighting the novel coronavirus in a determined way.

'THE NATURAL GAS RESERVE WE HAVE DISCOVERED IN THE BLACK SEA HAS BEEN A BREAKING POINT FOR OUR COUNTRY'

Drawing attention to the good news about particularly the energy field in 2020, President Erdoğan stated that the number of drillings Turkey has carried out in the Black Sea has reached nine, and added: 'The 405-billion cubic meters of natural gas reserve we have discovered in the Black Sea has been a breaking point for our country. This discovery has shown the true potential of our country, which is surrounded by energy resources. We aim to reduce the foreign dependency of our country in natural gas to a great extent with these discoveries which we believe will continue.'

'LITHIUM CARBONATE AND MARKETABLE BORON PRODUCTS ARE PRODUCED BY USING THE BORON AND LITHIUM IN WASTES'

Underscoring that they attach importance to not only Turkey's hydrocarbon resources but also other natural and underground resources, boron in particular, President Erdoğan, pointing to the research and development works Eti Maden has carried out over the past three years for the recycling of lithium in liquid wastes produced during boron production, noted: 'Lithium carbonate and marketable boron products are produced by using the boron and lithium in wastes. We will hopefully meet more than half of our lithium demand, all of which we currently import, once the plant operates in full capacity. Domestic lithium production will also increase the domesticity rate in products that require high technology.'

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 26 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2020 15:16:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:17aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “We will meet more than half of our lithium demand once the plant operates in full capaci
PU
10:05aChina increases imprisonment terms for securities, futures market crimes
RE
09:27aExplainer-How will the EU-British trade deal change ties?
RE
09:02aU.S. holiday retail sales rise 3% as online shopping booms- Mastercard report
RE
08:14aBrexit trade deal published as UK calls for end to 'ugly' divisions
RE
08:14aChina commerce ministry to promote domestic consumption in "dual circulation" strategy
RE
07:45aWRAPUP 2-'WINDOW OF HOPE' : Europe prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccinations
RE
07:33aErdogan says Turkey will break economic 'triangle of evil' with reforms
RE
07:27aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : Statement by the Central B
PU
07:21aMastercard Says 2020 U.S. Holiday Retail Sales Rose 3.0%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : NEXT UP FOR RETAILERS: A big wave of gift returns
2AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Global Markets News of the Day
4Brexit trade deal published as UK calls for end to 'ugly' divisions
5MASTERCARD INCORPORATED : MASTERCARD SPENDINGPULSE: U.S. Retail Sales* Grew 3.0% This Holiday Season

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ