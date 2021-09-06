Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “With its 1.8 percent growth, Turkey was one of the few countries within the OECD and G20 to have grown in 2020, when economies were deeply shaken”

09/06/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In his speech following the Presidential Cabinet Meeting, President Erdoğan drew attention to Turkey's success in dealing with the adverse effects of the pandemic, and said: 'With its 1.8 percent growth, Turkey was one of the few countries within the OECD and G20 to have grown in 2020, when economies were deeply shaken.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the nation following the Presidential Cabinet Meeting at the Presidential Complex.

'Last year, the world went through highly difficult times that were testing for all the economic and social orders. Many countries resorted to unprecedentedly expansionist policies within the limits of their capabilities in a bid to alleviate the effects of the crisis. Contraction in global economy, however, couldn't be prevented,' the President said.

'TURKEY WAS VERY SUCCESSFUL IN DEALING WITH THE ADVERSE EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC'

Drawing attention to Turkey's success in dealing with the adverse effects of the pandemic, President Erdoğan said: 'With its 1.8 percent growth, Turkey was one of the few countries within the OECD and G20 to have grown in 2020, when economies were deeply shaken. The decisive and effective policies we introduced in order to ease the negative impacts the anti-pandemic measures had on the economy as well as the steps taken to support growth played a significant role in this success.'

President Erdoğan stated: 'The Turkish economy continued to grow uninterruptedly since the global crisis despite all the negative developments regarding both the internal and external conjecture. The first half of this year also witnessed a strong growth. We achieved an annual growth rate of 7.2 percent in the first quarter of the year and 21.7 percent in the second quarter. Turkey was second only to the UK in the world with this success.'

Noting that the industrial production, also supported by strong export, grew strikingly and became the driving force behind the growth, President Erdoğan pointed out: 'The 6.9 point contribution by the foreign demand besides the strong outlook in domestic demand was also decisive in our performance in the second quarter. The 20.3 percent growth in our fixed capital investments in this period was particularly pleasing.'

'OUR EXPORTS CONTINUE TO BREAK NEW RECORDS'

'Another positive development is that our machinery equipment investments have been growing for seven quarters in a row since the third quarter of 2019. Without doubt, these investments will further expand our production capacity and growth potential,' President Erdoğan added.

'Another eye-catching feature of this year in terms of growth performance is that we will be achieving a high growth rate with a low current deficit,' President Erdoğan said. 'Our exports continue to break new records. Our annual exports exceeded 207 billion dollars as of August. Our share from the global exports has been growing as well.'

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 19:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “With its 1.8 percent growth, Turkey was one of the few countries within the OECD and G20 to have grown in 2020, when economies were deeply shaken”
PU
03:21pMexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules
RE
03:09pOver 80% of oil output in Gulf of Mexico still offline a week after Ida
RE
02:45pOil falls after Saudi price cuts
RE
02:35pUK to extend Northern Ireland's Brexit grace periods
RE
02:22pRATHI BARS : Global crypto exchange CrossTower enters India despite policy uncertainty
RE
02:22pNCBA NATIONAL COOPERATIVE BUSINESS ASSOCIATION : In this week's Principle 6 Newsletter, chicken or egg?
PU
02:02pSome 1.5 mln bpd of oil production still offline in Gulf of Mexico -BSEE
RE
02:02pA total of 99 oil, gas production platforms remain evacuated after hurricane ida -regulator
RE
02:01p80.78% of gas production in the gulf of mexico is shut in -bsee
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
2Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer
3Oil falls after Saudi price cuts
4European stocks end near record highs as tech rallies
5Risk appetite is up

HOT NEWS