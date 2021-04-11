Presidency of Republic of Turkey : Libyan National Unity Government PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to Visit Turkey

Log in
Libyan National Unity Government PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to Visit Turkey

04/11/2021 | 08:05am EDT
Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, will pay an official visit to Turkey on April 12-13, 2021 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Dbeibeh will co-chair the 1st meeting of the Turkey-Libya High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara.

During the Council Meeting, which will be held with the participation of relevant ministers, all aspects of the relations between Turkey and Libya will be reviewed and steps to further improve the cooperation will be discussed.

Views will be exchanged regarding bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Respectfully announced to the public.

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 12:04:04 UTC.


