Presidency of Republic of Turkey : Libyan National Unity Government PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to Visit Turkey

Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, will pay an official visit to Turkey on April 12-13, 2021 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Dbeibeh will co-chair the 1st meeting of the Turkey-Libya High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara.

During the Council Meeting, which will be held with the participation of relevant ministers, all aspects of the relations between Turkey and Libya will be reviewed and steps to further improve the cooperation will be discussed.

Views will be exchanged regarding bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Respectfully announced to the public.