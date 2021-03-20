Log in
Presidency of Republic of Turkey : Phone Call with President Borut Pahor of Slovenia

03/20/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with President Borut Pahor of Slovenia.

Steps aimed at enhancing the relations between Turkey and Slovenia were discussed.

President Erdoğan expressed his pleasure over the progress made in every field in bilateral relations on the decennial of the Strategic Partnership Document signed between the two countries.

Voicing his wish that the strategic partnership between Turkey and Slovenia would notch up many more decades and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region as well as bilateral relations, President Erdoğan stated that he believed the economic and trade relations between Turkey and Slovenia, which had gained momentum in recent years, had a much greater potential.

Expressing his thanks for the principled support Slovenia provided to Turkey's admission process into the EU, President Erdoğan stressed that Slovenia's presidency of the EU Council, which would be assumed as of July 1, would lead to concrete outcomes in terms of the improvement of Turkey-EU relations.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 19:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
