News : Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Presidency of Republic of Turkey : Phone Call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom

03/10/2021 | 05:33am EST
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.

Regional issues and Turkey-UK relations in many areas including trade, tourism, defense, agriculture, services, investments and the fight against the COVID-19 were discussed.

Noting that Turkey is ready to host the Turkish-British Tatlıdil Forum in the second half of this year as the pandemic conditions ameliorate, President Erdoğan expressed his belief that the tourism season would open in April in a barrier-free and safe manner.

The Free Trade Agreement the two countries signed on December 29, 2020 constitutes a new milestone in their bilateral relations, President Erdoğan stressed, adding that the steps to be taken accordingly would facilitate the achievement of the 20 billion dollars target in bilateral trade volume.

Stating that Turkey appreciates the steps taken recently by the UK on the Cyprus issue, President Erdoğan highlighted that the two-state solution would lead to a win-win situation in terms of new regional cooperation opportunities not only for the two sides on the island but for all.

Turkey continues to display a constructive stance in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean as well as in Cyprus, President Erdoğan underlined, further stressing that Turkey preserves its calm stance and its determination to continue exploratory talks despite Greece's provocative acts and discourse.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 10:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
