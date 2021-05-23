Log in
Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Andrzej Duda of Poland to Visit Turkey

05/23/2021 | 10:15am EDT
President Andrzej Duda of Poland will pay an official visit to Turkey on May 23-25, 2021 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

All aspects of bilateral relations between Turkey and Poland will be reviewed and steps that would further enhance the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed at the talks to be held as part of the visit on May 24 Monday.

Views on current regional and international developments will also be exchanged at the talks.

It is also on the agenda of the visit that agreements which will strengthen the contractual basis of bilateral relations be signed.

Respectfully announced to the public.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 23 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2021 14:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
