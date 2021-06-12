Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan to Visit Belgium and Azerbaijan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Brussels on June 13-14, 2021 to attend the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit to be held on June 14, 2021.

The fundamental elements of the NATO 2030 process, launched for the adaptation of the NATO Alliance in the upcoming decade, will be addressed at the Summit.

Views on the threats and challenges against NATO's security will also be exchanged at strategic level and the steps to be taken in order to ensure the continuation of the Alliance's support to Afghanistan with regards to the completion of Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan will be discussed at the Summit.

President Erdoğan will participate via videoconference in the session entitled 'Contributing to Stability' of the public event Brussels Forum to be held on the margins of the Summit.

President Erdoğan will hold several bilateral meetings with leaders of allied countries on the occasion of the Summit.

Following his visit to Belgium, President Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 15-16, 2021 at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

All aspects of the relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan as well as the steps that would further deepen the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed at the talks to be held in Shusha, which was saved from Armenia's occupation and was announced as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan following the victory. As part of the visit, President Erdoğan will address the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and watch, together with President Aliyev, the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage match the Turkish national football team will play in Baku on June 16, 2021.

President Erdoğan will return to Turkey following his Azerbaijan visit and chair the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit to be held in Antalya on June 17, 2021. On June 18, 2021, President Erdoğan will deliver the opening speech of Antalya Diplomacy Forum and hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and government who will be in Turkey to attend the Forum.

Respectfully announced to the public.