Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan to Visit Belgium and Azerbaijan

06/12/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Brussels on June 13-14, 2021 to attend the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit to be held on June 14, 2021.

The fundamental elements of the NATO 2030 process, launched for the adaptation of the NATO Alliance in the upcoming decade, will be addressed at the Summit.

Views on the threats and challenges against NATO's security will also be exchanged at strategic level and the steps to be taken in order to ensure the continuation of the Alliance's support to Afghanistan with regards to the completion of Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan will be discussed at the Summit.

President Erdoğan will participate via videoconference in the session entitled 'Contributing to Stability' of the public event Brussels Forum to be held on the margins of the Summit.

President Erdoğan will hold several bilateral meetings with leaders of allied countries on the occasion of the Summit.

Following his visit to Belgium, President Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 15-16, 2021 at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

All aspects of the relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan as well as the steps that would further deepen the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed at the talks to be held in Shusha, which was saved from Armenia's occupation and was announced as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan following the victory. As part of the visit, President Erdoğan will address the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and watch, together with President Aliyev, the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage match the Turkish national football team will play in Baku on June 16, 2021.

President Erdoğan will return to Turkey following his Azerbaijan visit and chair the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit to be held in Antalya on June 17, 2021. On June 18, 2021, President Erdoğan will deliver the opening speech of Antalya Diplomacy Forum and hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and government who will be in Turkey to attend the Forum.

Respectfully announced to the public.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 18:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Twenty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee Closes in Accra
PU
03:29pHundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack
RE
03:28p'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume as Germany calls for rapid progress
RE
02:49pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY  : President Erdoğan to Visit Belgium and Azerbaijan
PU
02:47pANYTHING YOU CAN DO : G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
RE
01:37pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA  : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi
PU
01:22pJEFF BEZOS : Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos
RE
01:09pBid of $28 million wins auction for seat on blue origin spaceship ride with billionaire jeff bezos
RE
01:04pGerman Green leader wants new policy to aid industry in CO2 reduction
RE
12:57pAmazon raises minimum pay in Germany to 12 euros per hour
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
2Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
5Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos

HOT NEWS