Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Message on Passover

Message by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of Passover:

'I congratulate with my heartfelt feelings our Jewish citizens on the occasion of Pesach, one of the most important religious holidays of Judaism.

Upholding the legacy which has been placed on our shoulders by our ancient civilization and which instructs us 'to show respect and tolerance towards religious beliefs', we attach great importance to members of all faiths, whom we have for centuries lived together on these lands in peace and serenity, to exercise their religions and traditions.

The unity and solidarity displayed by all the segments of our society will always be our greatest strength to preserve our peace and serenity, as has been the case so far.

I congratulate all Jews, especially our Jewish citizens, on Passover, and extend my best wishes for their well-being.'