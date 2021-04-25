Log in
Presidency of Republic of Turkey : Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar to Visit Turkey

04/25/2021 | 04:28pm EDT
President Ersin Tatar of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will pay a working visit to Turkey on April 26, 2021 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

All aspects of the bilateral relations between Turkey and the TRNC as well as steps that would deepen the cooperation will be discussed during the talks to be held as part of the visit.

Besides bilateral relations, views on recent developments about the Cyprus issue, including the United Nations' informal five-plus-one meeting to be held in Geneva on April 27-29, 2021, will be exchanged.

Respectfully announced to the public.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 20:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
