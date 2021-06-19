Log in
Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “Turkey continues its uninterrupted support for tourism”

06/19/2021 | 11:15am EDT
Speaking at the inauguration of Hotel NG Phaselis Bay in Antalya, President Erdoğan underlined that Turkey continues its uninterrupted support for tourism, and said: 'As Turkey we aim to leave this period behind swiftly and take a much bigger slice of the tourism pie beyond making up for our losses. We will hopefully step by step realize this once the panic about the pandemic is over.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the inauguration of Hotel NG Phaselis Bay in the Kemer district of Antalya.

'WE HAVE MADE GREAT EFFORTS TO SUSTAIN THE TOURISM SECTOR'

Stating that Turkey still harbors a great potential of investment and income for tourism, President Erdoğan said that Turkey has made great efforts to sustain the tourism sector during the pandemic, and added: 'The Minister of Culture and Tourism, who is himself engaged in the sector, has taken every necessary step both at home and abroad, and visited all relevant countries in this regard. While talks have been held with Germany, the U.K. and Russia, we have maintained our intensive diplomacy traffic as well. Thanks be to Allah, finally, we have started to get good news from these countries.'

Also touching upon the healthcare services, President Erdoğan noted that Turkey is entering a new era with the recent stride it has made in its vaccination programme, and added: 'Our country is gradually being removed from the lists about travel restrictions. In this regard, we welcome the decision taken by Russia after France. We have reaped the fruits of our last meeting with Mr. Macron on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.'

'WE PROVIDE THE SECTOR WITH EVERY KIND OF MEANS'

Further stressing that Turkey continues its uninterrupted support for tourism, President Erdoğan said: 'As Turkey we aim to leave this period behind swiftly and take a much bigger slice of the tourism pie beyond making up for our losses. We will hopefully step by step realize this once the panic about the pandemic is over. We see that our entrepreneurs are keeping up their morale. And as the state we are providing the sector with every kind of means through supports and incentives, and will continue to do so.'

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 15:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
