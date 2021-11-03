President Adesina joins largest ever gathering of global leaders on climate adaptation at COP26

African Development Bank Group President, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, joined global leaders at COP26 in Glasgow for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Summit, the largest summit to date on climate adaptation.

The gathering on Tuesday called for the rest of the world to ramp up their support to help the continent adapt to the adverse effects of climate change, as stories emerged of the devastating human impact in Madagascar, where 1.3 million people are in food distress following four years of no rain.

Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chairperson of the African Union, who chaired the event, outlined the $6 billion in financial commitments for climate adaptation African countries have put forward in their Nationally Determined Contributions and called for increased funding to produce the additional $27 billion a year the continent requires.

"Adaptation finance flowing to Africa is grossly insufficient compared to the enormous resources needed for it to adapt to climate change. That is why African countries, working with the Global Center on Adaptation and the African Development Bank and other partners, have launched the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program. The Program is at the heart of Africa's climate change needs. It is Africa-owned and Africa-led. African nations have endorsed the Program as Africa's preferred mechanism to deploy adaptation finance for adaptation projects in Africa."

Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, moderating the summit, noted the urgent need for accelerated adaptation action across the continent:

"COP26 must deliver on the promises of Paris. We are failing and we are failing Africa. We must bring more ambition and more finance to help Africa adapt to the pace of a climate emergency devastating the continent with increasingly serious consequences for the world's poorest and most vulnerable."

President Adesina said: "The Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program is a game changer for Africa, to deliver results and impacts on adaptation, fast and at scale. It will support 30 million farmers with digital climate advisory services. The Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation program supported by the African Development Bank and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has already delivered climate resilient technologies for 11.2 million farmers in just two years.

"With the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program we expect to reach 40 million farmers. We plan to help farmers to produce 100 million metric tons of food, which will be enough to feed 200 million people, and reduce hunger by 80%."

COP26 President AlokSharma announced $197 million in new funding for African adaptation from the UK government. Of this, $27 million will support the AAAP upstream facility to deliver technical assistance and a pipeline of bankable projects. The package is expected to unlock almost $1.2 billion for adaptation in Africa. Sharma said there will be more to come.

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also announced new funding for climate adaptation from the United States government. He said the US President would work with the Congress to dedicate $3 billion annually in adaptation finance by the year 2024. This is the largest commitment ever made by the US to reduce the impact of climate change in those most endangered by it around the world.