President Aoun met a delegation from the Editors Syndicate.

​President Aoun: "I support the call for a government session, even if it is boycotted. Obstruction cannot be maintained, because there are matters that need to be decided upon".

President Aoun: "The understanding is fully established with Premier Mikati. There are things that must be said between friends in the relationship with Hezbollah".

President Aoun: "After these events, I hope for the end of a certain era that is more than 30 years old. Elections will take place, and I changed their date to take place in May 2022. We will agree on that".

President Aoun: "We did not lay our hands to public money. No one can extend his hand to the treasury except those who govern it and those who protect it".

President Aoun: "It has been 30 years since the interlocutors in Lebanon have been negotiating without results. These interlocutors must be changed, even if I am among them".

President Aoun: "Is handing over money directly to the people without going through the state to fund the parliamentary elections and to deliver those who have no experience to the parliament?".

President Aoun met the new regional leadership of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party.

President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, asserted that he supports the call for a cabinet session, "Even if it was boycotted".

"We are faced with the necessity of choosing between politics and the judiciary, so who will prevail? Representative or judicial?" the President said stressing that it is not possible to keep the government suspended, "As there are matters that need to be decided upon, including, for example, approving the budget to facilitate electricity issues and other topics".

President Aoun also clarified that there is a great deal of understanding with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and that the existence of a difference of opinion sometimes does not mean disagreement and should not be called this way.

As for the relationship with Hezbollah, President Aoun stated that "There are things that must be said between friends, and we advocate what the constitution says, because not respecting it means chaos will prevail".

Moreover, the President wondered whether the delivery of funds directly to the people without going through the state is to finance the parliamentary elections and to deliver those who have no experience to the parliamentary symposium.

President Aoun also pointed out that he had called for a year and a half ago for a forensic audit, to find out the path of public money, "Who stole it or squandered it, or who made a terrible mistake in managing it", noting that he was comfortable that society had reached maturity that encourages him to move forward with reform.

"But today I no longer hear any voice calling for reform, but I hear people attacking me and accusing me of restoring the presidential system" the President said.

After these events, the President hoped for the end of a specific era that is more than 30 years old and needs to be changed, stressing on the other hand that the elections will take place. "The thing that I changed is the date of their holding from March 27 to May 8 or 15, and we will agree on that".

In addition, President Aoun indicated that it has been 30 years since the interlocutors have been negotiating without reaching a conclusion.

"Interlocutors must be changed, even if I am among them" President Aoun stressed.

President Aoun's stances came during his meeting with a delegation of the Syndicate of Editors headed by Joseph Al-Qussaifi and members: Ghassan Rifi (Deputy Captain), Georges Chahine, Ali Youssef, Wassef Awada, Salah Taqi Al-Din, George Bkassini, Walid Abboud, Scarlett Haddad, Youmna Al Shukr Ghorayeb and Hanadi Al Samra.

Qussaifi Speech:

At the beginning of the meeting, Qussaifi gave the following speech:

"We are visiting you today, in the first official activity after our election in a democratic process, which was dominated by high-end competition, and was characterized by a turnout of more than 73 %.

This confirms that Lebanon is still a country of freedom and democracy, no matter how severe the crises, and the coming disasters followed in a thousand and one costumes.

We hope that what happened in our union constitutes an incentive for officials and the Lebanese to achieve the entitlement of the upcoming parliamentary elections with the same transparency, in order to achieve the desired change in a sporting spirit away from the approach of confrontation and challenge that Lebanon can no longer bear.

Mr. President, we know that you hold burning coal in your fingers, and you walk the path of Calvary, and no matter how you turn, you will find bloody thorns, and you are standing in the crosshairs of arrows, amidst the siege of fire that almost devours everything.

May God help you in the face of all challenges, and provide you with the virtue of patience and abundant health.

As for now, there is no need for us to depict the state of the Lebanese people in light of this suffocating crisis. As we bring to you the suffering of journalists and media professionals, who are facing the collapse of their professional sector with concern and confusion, and are hoping for a serious national plan to modernize and diversify it so that it becomes a productive energy that opens horizons for its workers and graduates, hoping for the attention it deserves, we see that the time has come, for the political forces to drop their differences and converge to achieve one goal, which is to save the country, because its downfall will not exclude anyone, but will be on top of them all.

Is it conceivable that the Lebanese money is looted, some deposits are smuggled abroad, and their national currency collapses, without holding those responsible to account? Could the authority of the Banque du Liban and the banks be stronger than the authority of the state, while it is incapable of throwing a flower in charge of this sector? Is it permissible for the Lebanese to fall prey to monopolies and monopolists, and be unable to obtain their daily bread, when they were nothing but dear and generous?

We will not continue to talk about such and such and such, issues that you know well.

Mr. President, sorry if I'm late, I don't sprinkle salt on the wound. It is the truth. I know the sadness and bitterness you feel, but the question remains: Is what is happening today heralds the fall of the philosophy on which the state of Greater Lebanon was founded, and that the pioneering function of our country in this region has been exhausted.

Mr. President, thank you for receiving us, and may God fortify you with the virtue of perseverance in the midst of this earthquake that affects the roots of our country and its origins".

President Aoun:

The President welcomed the delegation, and congratulated its members on their election.

"You have a great responsibility, because it is up to you to ensure the correct formation of public opinion, and if your intentions are sincere, you will contribute to improving the general situation. We hope that all intentions will be sincere, because sometimes if we are not aware of the nation's needs, we convey the truth from one side to the other, instead of highlighting it for what it is" President Aoun said.

"We have tried to rebuild Lebanon, and we have done so. It first stipulated the ratification of the two oil contracts, as the largest offers were received from the world from about 56 international companies, including 3 of the largest companies in the world, and from the three largest companies also in the United States of America. But the ratification has been delayed since 2013, and I insisted that the ratification take place in the first session of the Council of Ministers. The same thing happened with regard to gas, which political reasons prevented its completion, and Total left without disclosing so far the reason, after it had given us good news that gas was found, saying only that the size is not commercial" President Aoun added.

Crises Accumulation:

"The accumulation of crises on us was very large, adding to that the presence of terrorists on our land, whether in Akkar or in the Eastern chain. These terrorists were carrying out some acts of invasion on a number of villages, so we liberated our people from terrorism and from the sleeper cells that were planting terrorist concepts in the society, from bombings to killings, security improved, and tourism flourished" President Aoun said.

"We also put in place an election law that contributed to maintaining a balance between sects and within the sect, as the majority and the minority became represented as well. We passed a number of laws, the last of which was a law that includes 47 reform articles in the year 2019. When we were in Beiteddine, officials from all parties contributed to formulating it. Basically, we put McKinsey's plan to advance the economy for 5 years. Of course, there were accumulated matters that confronted us, including that the treasury was almost empty, with about 158 ​​billion in it. Debts, including about 60 billion owed by the Central Bank, we do not know where it disappeared, is it in the loans given to the state? We also re-drew the plan to promote the electricity that we had previously presented since 2010. But we faced many stumbling blocks from within, among which was government composition. We spent about 40% of the presidential term in this framework" the President continued.

"We have also restored financial order after the lapse of 12 years without a budget, and we have restored life to the diplomatic corps that was in chaos, and to the administration, down to the judicial formations. In short, we have done many other things that we are not currently going to review, but will be revealed to all. But on the other hand, the accumulation of problems was great, there was no money and the Syrian borders were closed and cut us off from our vital region in the Arab countries, in addition to the presence of about one million and 850 thousand displaced Syrians on our land, as the international census of them stopped after the year 2015. And let us not forget the movements and strikes known as the "revolution" decimated the economy, so roads were closed, non-governmental organizations were established, money began to reach them, and we hear foreign statements about refusing to deliver aid through the government, but to the people directly, through these organizations. Are the funds are to finance the parliamentary elections and to bring those who have no experience to the parliamentary symposium" the President added.

In addition, President Aoun stressed the need for accountability, "For a year and a half I have been calling for a forensic audit, and the contract and the obstacles in front of it have been dismantled. They put the custodian of giving documents to the investigation committee, who is primarily responsible for money and waste, and so far he has not handed over the documents. For a year and a half, knot after knot has emerged in the face of scrutiny day after day. The university that we were building, about corruption and the necessity of combating it, and transforming the economy into a product instead of a rent. The applause was louder from the audience, including the presidents of the parliament and the government, representatives, ministers and clerics. I no longer hear any voice calling for reform, but I hear those who attack me. In order to preserve public freedoms, I did not sue anyone, even though the attacks on me hurt me, as I am the only one who swears an oath to preserve the constitution and the laws, and I am fulfilling my duties in that".

"Bringing back the presidential system? Rather, I applied articles 52 (on international treaties) and 53 in the constitution regarding the formation of the government, which was not applied in the past, and when I applied them, I became accused of restoring the presidential system. I also applied Article 57 of the constitution, which stipulates the return of laws according to certain conditions, and I rejected the amendments law on the election law, which contradicts the calculations of the half plus one. This law was later challenged before the Constitutional Council, and here I am hearing, without knowing who the leaker was, that the ruling will be issued in favor of the appellant, but it will be mentioned that the government did not take the necessary measures so that the spreaders could vote for constituencies abroad. As long as the government can't, why not postpone the vote? We have given them the right to be represented in the council, to have their voice heard in the parliamentary symposium and to help Lebanon" President Aoun stated.

"We have many projects, from the construction of the largest tourist port in Jounieh on the eastern Mediterranean, to the expansion of the highway extending from Nahr al-Kalb to Tabarja, so that all the people of the north, even Akkar, can benefit from it, and it is a project not only for Kesrouan. All the calamities, from the Corona pandemic to the port explosion, accelerated together at a time when there was no money" President Aoun said.

Auditing and Accounting:

The President added "Neither I nor you have extended our hands to public money, and no one can extend his hand to the treasury except those who govern it and those who protect it. And here we are waiting for the government's work, and it has confidence, and if it does not convene, it is not able to spend the money, which is responsible? I cannot spend the money exceptionally as long as the government is active and existing, but if it is within the field of conducting business.

We conducted an investigation into the money that was previously stolen and it was found that there were 28 billion over the 12 years that did not witness a budget setting, as I had called in previous interviews I conducted in the nineties, in order to preserve the money of depositors in banks, because it is their right".

Regarding the possibility of appointing a new information minister and the government's return to the meeting, President Aoun clarified that the Prime Minister has not yet put forward any name for the media portfolio, and "I support the call for a cabinet session even if it was boycotted. We are faced with the necessity of choosing between politics and the judiciary. Who will prevail? Representative or judicial? In Lebanon there are 3 separate authorities: executive, legislative and judicial, and no authority can interfere in the work of the other. With the flaw in the principle of separation of powers, I called from the first day to respect the constitution, and to address judicial matters within its authority. There are those who did not accept the words of the judiciary in this area".

Moreover, President Aoun recalled what happened to him during his exile to France and accusing him of stealing money, stressing that he was only satisfied with the acquittal issued by the judiciary, because innocence according to the settlement loses its meaning, and the innocent should not be afraid of the judiciary, especially in light of the close supervision.

"Even if the judge does not rule according to his conscience - God forbid - he cannot pass an unjust ruling. It is not possible to keep the government idle. There are matters that need to be decided upon, such as approving the budget to facilitate electricity issues and other issues" President Aoun pointed out.

The relationship with the Lebanese parties and the dialogue:

President Aoun was asked about reports of a dispute between the Presidency, the Prime Minister, Hezbollah and the Amal movement, where he stressed that the understanding exists largely with Premier Mikati, and that the existence of a difference of opinion sometimes does not mean disagreement and should not be called this way, "Because after that there is a discussion and things end in agreement, and this is healthy. I should not agree with everything he says, just as he should not agree with everything I say".

As for the relationship with Hezbollah, "There are things that must be said between friends, and we advocate what the constitution says, because not respecting it means chaos will prevail". President Aoun left the answer on the relationship with the "Amal" movement to the members of the delegation.

Regarding his saying that he would accept if Parliament decided to extend him as President of the Republic, as it seemed like a suggestion that elections would not be held, President Aoun reiterated the clarification that this answer "Came in the context of my saying that there is an impossibility for a vacancy to occur, and I had said that I would leave at the end of my term of office. And I say it now to you as well, so the interlocutor asked me about the hypothesis that no parliamentary elections would take place, I replied: There is an existing government, and he asked again: And if the government resigns? I said it and I will repeat it before you."

In response to a question about the absence of an identity for the Lebanese authority, but rather different sectarian arrangements, President Aoun clarified that the current authority is consensual with three presidents, and therefore it is difficult to rule, even the government is exposed to this matter, which should not happen because it has one head, and the sectarian system is based on consensus. Therefore, we hope that after these events, the situation will change. I consider it the end of a certain era that is over 30 years old and needs change. I will not be able to achieve this in the remaining year of my term, but I announce it".

The President pointed out that foreign countries are talking for the first time about sending money and aid to the people directly, without anyone commenting on the issue. "Is it required to fund revolutions or elections? This reduces the recognition of the state".

In response to a question about the extent of his confidence that the elections will take place in light of the current atmosphere in the country, and what is said that he will not agree to the opening of an extraordinary session of the House of Representatives, the President replied: "This is what was published in the newspapers, and I have read it. I would need a special office. The elections will take place, and the thing that I changed is the date of holding them from March 27 to May 8 or 15, and we will agree on that".

Asked about the existence of international support for Lebanon and the fear that it will fade away as a result of the differences and the reason for not calling to a dialogue table or initiative, President Aoun stressed that it has been 30 years since the interlocutors have negotiated without reaching a result. "The interlocutors must be changed, even if I am one of them".

As for the fear of losing international aid, "All institutions ask us for a forensic audit in order to provide us with financial aid, but we do not build the state that inspires confidence, meaning that we do not help ourselves so that others can help us".

The National Command of the Baath Socialist Party in Lebanon:

The President received the new regional leadership of the Arab Socialist Baath Party in Lebanon headed by the party's Secretary General, Ali Hegazy, and attended by: Dr. Ali Gharib, Nazih Abdel-Khaleq, and Adeeb Al-Hujairi.

Mr. Hegazi delivered a speech in which he stressed that the leadership delegation would like to open its meetings and political tours by meeting the President of the Republic, "because of the presence you form at the national and political level, and a guarantee in this sensitive stage that Lebanon is going through".

Hegazi put the delegation's capabilities at the disposal of President Aoun and the endeavors he is making for the good of the country and the people, to reach understandings to reconvene the Council of Ministers, and to address the current situation, which is the result of a wrong policy that is decades old.

Hegazy also considered that President Aoun does not bear responsibility for the situation we are witnessing today, and that the attempt of some to hold him responsible is nonsense.

"I hope that the President's efforts will reach a conclusion that serves the interests of the Lebanese who are suffering from harsh conditions that need solutions that do not seem to be at home, but abroad".

Hegazi also called on President Aoun to give the issue of Lebanese-Syrian relations the necessary attention, saying that the shy relationship or estrangement with Syria should not continue, which constitutes a need at this stage, pointing out that Lebanon needs Syria more than it needs Lebanon, especially since "The train of Arab-Syrian relations has started, and there is no longer a need for this semi-official rupture to continue, or for the Council of Ministers to overlook the approval of Lebanese ministerial visits to Damascus". Hegazi added that the two countries need each other at all levels, bearing in mind that Syria has expressed its willingness to fully respond to Lebanon's requests regarding many issues, especially the issue of gas transportation, and opening the borders to the Lebanese who wish to visit Syria, despite the harsh conditions that Lebanon still faces.

President Aoun's response

The President welcomed the delegation, wishing success for the new leadership of the Baath Party in Lebanon, pointing to the brotherly relations that combine Lebanon and Syria, which have always been translated in the Syrian leadership and people standing by Lebanon.

The President noted the response shown by Syria in facilitating the process of bringing gas and electricity to Lebanon, through its territories from Jordan and Egypt".

Finally, President Aoun expressed his hope that Syria will complete its recovery after the return of stability to most of its lands, and the return of consensus with it on the Arab and international levels, pointing out that communication is permanent with President Bashar al-Assad.

