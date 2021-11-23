President Aoun met former Iraqi Premier, Ayyad Allawi.

​PM Allawi: "I called for an urgent conference for national dialogue, in Lebanon, and an Eastern conference, to chart the future of regional countries".

PM Allawi: "I will speak with some Arab leaders about supporting Lebanon through a clear conference which defines the methods of support, and what support is required".

President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, received former Iraqi Prime Minister, Ayyad Allawi, today at Baabda Palace, and discussed with him Lebanese and Iraqi general affairs in addition to challenges facing both countries.

Proposals related to holding a conference for national dialogue in Lebanon, and another conference to chart the future of Arab Mashreq states, were also deliberated.

Former Minister, Nicolas Tueini, also attended the meeting.

Statement:

After the meeting, Allawi made the following statement:

"I was honored to meet with His Excellency, the President of the Republic. There was a positive discussion, and we called for a Lebanese national dialogue. Through this honorable forum, we call on Lebanese brothers to an urgent conference for national dialogue to stop the repercussions of recent events.

In addition, we spoke with His Excellency the President about holding a conference for the Arab Mashreq, which leads to several conferences of Gulf states and Arab Maghreb, followed by an expanded conference at the level of the region as a whole, in order to draw a road map for the region in the future.

I felt the understanding from His Excellency on these two issues. We hope to reach good results, and I will convey this message to some Arab leaders, and through this honorable place, we address the Arab nation to the need to rise again from this rubble and from under the ashes. We need to rise vigorously and strongly, with a clear roadmap for the future".

Questions & Answers:

Question: Regarding Iraq, after the recent assassination attempt against the current Prime Minister, do you expect more security disturbances?

Answer: "Security disturbances continue, and we are waiting for the report on the attack on the Prime Minister. When a plane passes over Baghdad to carry out the assassination, this means the government doesn't exist. That is why we are waiting for the report of the Prime Minister to determine the identity of the perpetrators and the party behind this process. So far, this report has not been issued. Therefore, opening the doors to security repercussions will be harmful to Iraq and the region as well, and all these possibilities exist".

Question: Is there a role you can play to restore relations between Lebanon and Gulf states?

Answer: "Of course, we are trying first, through the Eastern Conference, to convey the picture to some Arab leaders and talk to them about the necessity of standing with Lebanon. By the way, about a year ago, I wrote to the head of the Arab summit, the Tunisian President, and told him that solutions start with Lebanon. We learned a lot from Lebanon, such as democracy, human rights, and coexistence. Lebanon lies in the heart of the Arab nation, and for this we are keen on the safety of this country first, and on trying to find ways to support it, and from this point of view I wrote to the Tunisian President, and I spoke now with His Excellency the Lebanese President, and I will speak with some Arab leaders about supporting Lebanon through a clear conference that defines support methods, and what support is required".

Independence Congratulations:

The President received additional Independence congratulatory telegrams, most notably from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, King Philip of Belgium, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Syrian President:

In his telegram, President Al-Assad affirmed his keenness to "Continue to work with you to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations, embodying the solid bonds of brotherhood that unite our two peoples, and enabling them to face the common challenges they are exposed to". President Al-Assad also stressed "Syria's permanent support for Lebanon and standing by it in everything that contributes to its progress and prosperity".

Algerian President:

President Tebboune expressed his satisfaction with "What the fraternal relations that bind our two brotherly countries and peoples have reached, and his willingness to work to push them to broader horizons".

Turkish President

President Erdogan asserted that Turkey "Attaches great importance to Lebanon's security, stability and prosperity, and is determined to continue its support for the Lebanese people and state.

"I am fully confident that the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our two countries will be strengthened in the coming period and that our cooperation will develop in all fields" President Erdogan stated.​