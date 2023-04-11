STORY: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other officials were waiting to greet the president as his plane, Air Force One, taxied to a stop at Belfast International Airport.

Biden arrives at a delicate political time in Northern Ireland as he helps mark the 25th anniversary of a peace deal that largely ended 30 years of bloodshed there.

Known for decades for his pro-Irish views due to his Irish heritage, Biden will need to tread carefully as the largest pro-British unionist party continues to boycott the devolved power-sharing government that was a fundamental part of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Biden is expected to meet representatives from the five main Northern Irish parties on Wednesday (April 12) in advance of his speech at Belfast's Ulster University but was not planning to pressure them, a senior administration official said.

Security concerns were highlighted on Tuesday by the discovery of four pipe bombs, small improvised explosive devices, in a city 70 miles (110 km) from where Biden is to stay.

Police in a statement linked the devices to Irish nationalist rioters who attacked police there on Monday (April 10).