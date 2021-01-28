Log in
President Biden underlined, the U.S. will repair its alliances

01/28/2021 | 12:14pm EST
Joint Statement from BusinessEurope and the US Chamber of Commerce below is a pledge from the Transatlantic business community to EU and US authorities to cooperate and advance shared goals.

As President Biden underlined in his inaugural address, the U.S. will repair its alliances and engage with the world to meet 'today's and tomorrow's challenges.' The U.S. Chamber and BusinessEurope welcome this commitment as well as the European Commission's recent policy paper embracing a new transatlantic agenda.

The statement is a call on the EU and the U.S. to redouble joint efforts to rejuvenate the relationship and initiate a new strategic partnership that would improve our ability to seize the opportunities of tomorrow. We should start by addressing the problems moving forward to advance common objectives.

'As a new U.S. administration takes office under the leadership of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the time is right to ensure a common transatlantic approach to solving these major challenges', both business associations wrote in a joint statement, noting that they look forward to close onward cooperation with EU and U.S. policymakers throughout the coming years to advance our shared agenda.

BusinessEurope and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce jointly called on:

  • the Biden administration to move swiftly to remove the Section 232 tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from Europe, and the EU to remove its countermeasures
  • finding a mutually agreeable settlement to the WTO disputes relating to the large civil aircraft sector including the ending of retaliatory tariffs
  • the U.S. and the EU to urgently finalise a revised data transfer agreement and recommit to finding a multilateral solution to the challenges posed by the digitisation of the global economy in the tax negotiations advancing under the aegis of the OECD
  • support for the establishment of a unique EU-U.S. dialogue to encourage cooperation to respond to the pandemic, address market access issues, promote equitable solutions to international tax challenges, develop a common approach to protecting critical technologies, enable innovation, and advance our shared sustainability goals - to name only a few important examples.
  • addressing significant challenges to our market economies posed by China, and working together on issues including subsidies, investment screening, and export controls

The full statement 'Transatlantic Business Community Pledges Cooperation to Advance Shared Goals' can be read here.

Disclaimer

SP - Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 17:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
