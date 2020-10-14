President Donald J. Trump Amends California Disaster Declaration

Today, President Donald J. Trump made additional disaster assistance available to the State of California by authorizing an increase in the level of Federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures undertaken in the State of California as a result of wildfires beginning August 14, 2020, and continuing.

Under the President's major disaster declaration issued for the State of California on August 22, 2020, Federal funding was made available for Public Assistance, Hazard Mitigation, and Other Needs Assistance at 75 percent of the total eligible costs.

Today, President Trump authorized a 100 percent Federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for a continuous period of 30 days established by the State of California.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION MEDIA SHOULD CONTACT THE FEMA NEWS DESK AT (202) 646-3272 OR FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS.GOV.