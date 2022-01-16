President Erdoğan to Visit Albania

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Albania on January 17, 2022 at the invitation of Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania.

All aspects of Türkiye-Albania relations that are at the strategic partnership level will be reviewed and steps that would deepen the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.

Besides bilateral relations, views on regional and international matters will be exchanged at the talks.

As part of the visit, the delivery ceremony of the houses built by Türkiye in the city of Laç for the families, who had lost their homes in the earthquake disaster that took place in Albania in 2019, will be held.

President Erdoğan will inaugurate the Hajji Et'hem Bey Mosque renovated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in Tirana and address the Albanian Parliament as well.

Respectfully announced to the public.