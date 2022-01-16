Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President Erdoğan to Visit Albania

01/16/2022 | 10:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Albania on January 17, 2022 at the invitation of Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania.

All aspects of Türkiye-Albania relations that are at the strategic partnership level will be reviewed and steps that would deepen the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.

Besides bilateral relations, views on regional and international matters will be exchanged at the talks.

As part of the visit, the delivery ceremony of the houses built by Türkiye in the city of Laç for the families, who had lost their homes in the earthquake disaster that took place in Albania in 2019, will be held.

President Erdoğan will inaugurate the Hajji Et'hem Bey Mosque renovated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in Tirana and address the Albanian Parliament as well.

Respectfully announced to the public.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 15:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pTexas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen -FBI
RE
01:11pTexas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen -FBI
RE
12:35pDFCC BANK : continues with its growth strategy despite the turbulent times in the Macro Environment
PU
12:35pDFCC BANK : maintains profitability under volatile market conditions
PU
12:35pDFCC BANK : records resilient performance amidst challenges
PU
12:35pDFCC BANK : maintains a steady course despite turbulence
PU
12:35pCYBERSECURITY : Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT.
PU
12:35pDFCC BANK : Why Choose DFCC for Payments & Cash Management Solutions
PU
12:35pDFCC BANK : Saving to make a down payment for a House – 5 Helpful Tips
PU
12:35pDFCC BANK : Investing In Your First Home – Tips to Know
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
2Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
3'Upside down again': Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
4FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
5Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

HOT NEWS