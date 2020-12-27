President Ghani meets with delegation heading to Pakistan to negotiate...

President Ashraf Ghani met with members of the Afghan delegation heading to Pakistan to attend the 8th meeting of Afghanistan Pakistan Trade-Transit Coordination Authority Agreement (APTTCA) this morning at the Presidential Palace.

President Ghani expressed full support for the delegation stating that the negotiation with Pakistan should be grounded on mutual benefits and principles.

The President wished success for the delegation and said Afghanistan's trade and transit relations with all other countries particularly with its neighbors are based on accepted international standards.