NOUAKCHOTT, June 30 (Reuters) - Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has won the country's June 29 presidential election, provisional results from over 99.15% of polling stations released by the West African nation's electoral commission showed on Sunday.

Ghazouani was re-elected with over 56% of the vote, the results on Mauritania's electoral commission website showed. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Leslie Adler)