President Maduro: OPEC+ shows the way towards oil markets stability

Caracas.- Mr. Nicolás Maduro, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, stated that 'through OPEC+ Agreement, OPEC has currently shown its absolute historical validity. It has been able to gather big producing countries together around it, such as our sister nation Russia, to show what the way towards oil markets stability should be, which undoubtedly means the world's economy and finance stability.

During his welcome message to the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Head of State said that this Organization 'has written an extraordinary story for humankind's oil, economic and financial life in the last 60 years'.

President Maduro highlighted the capability of this organization to overcome difficult situations and consolidate union among member nations 'within the diversity of our policies, our cultures, and the diversity of national people of every OPEC's member countries', he said.

President Maduro stressed that 'During many years, OPEC has shown to be a regulatory body to the processes of exploration, production and commercialization of oil and its derivate all around the world, and 60 years have ratified the way towards the union of peoples, governments, and the absolute validity of OPEC's founding principles'.

To Continue the Legacy

In his message, Mr. Maduro recalled Commander Hugo Chávez' legacy, who, as President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, 'encouraged, supported and recovered our Organization and achieved, at that time, the highest and most steady oil price levels, thus improving the world economy and benefiting oil producing and marketers countries in the world'.

Consequently, the Head of Venezuelan state expressed his support to Mr. Mohammed Barkindo, OPEC's Secretary General, as well as to OPEC+ Follow-Up Committee to continue the necessary efforts for the advance of the Organization.

'A long way is yet ahead, and with OPEC+ Agreement we shall stabilize the market and will continue showing our validity, and that the founding step was fair and that defending, preserving and taking care of OPEC has also been fair. I send my regards and congratulations to all the countries for the 60 anniversary of the organization. 'Union, union and always union'! Those were the last words of the President's message.

60 years of history

On September 14th, 1960, in Baghdad, capital city of Iraq, five visionaries joined together, thanks to the thrust by Venezuelan citizen Juan Pablo Pérez Alfonzo and Saudi Abdullah Al Tariki, in order to safeguard legal interest of each country and guarantee order and stability for the international oil market.

Under the premise of cooperation, and during this pioneer act that changed history, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela told the world and those owners of the monopoly interest of big transnational companies called 'The Seven Sisters' that oil producing countries have the inalienable right to exert permanent sovereignty over their national resources.

Today, they are felt with higher intensity the words expressed by President Hugo Chávez, OPEC's revival leader in year 2000, when during the II Summit of Chiefs of States and Governments, held in the city of Caracas, he stated that 'undoubtedly, since its birth, OPEC has been an instrument of fight for justice, liberation, transformation and peace, for development and harmony'.

OPEC has paved a necessary way to preserve its creation fundamentals and has become an important balance factor, amidst the humankind's biggest challenge which is COVID-19 pandemic.