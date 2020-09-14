Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President Maduro: OPEC+ shows the way towards oil markets stability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Caracas.- Mr. Nicolás Maduro, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, stated that 'through OPEC+ Agreement, OPEC has currently shown its absolute historical validity. It has been able to gather big producing countries together around it, such as our sister nation Russia, to show what the way towards oil markets stability should be, which undoubtedly means the world's economy and finance stability.

During his welcome message to the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Head of State said that this Organization 'has written an extraordinary story for humankind's oil, economic and financial life in the last 60 years'.

President Maduro highlighted the capability of this organization to overcome difficult situations and consolidate union among member nations 'within the diversity of our policies, our cultures, and the diversity of national people of every OPEC's member countries', he said.

President Maduro stressed that 'During many years, OPEC has shown to be a regulatory body to the processes of exploration, production and commercialization of oil and its derivate all around the world, and 60 years have ratified the way towards the union of peoples, governments, and the absolute validity of OPEC's founding principles'.

To Continue the Legacy

In his message, Mr. Maduro recalled Commander Hugo Chávez' legacy, who, as President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, 'encouraged, supported and recovered our Organization and achieved, at that time, the highest and most steady oil price levels, thus improving the world economy and benefiting oil producing and marketers countries in the world'.

Consequently, the Head of Venezuelan state expressed his support to Mr. Mohammed Barkindo, OPEC's Secretary General, as well as to OPEC+ Follow-Up Committee to continue the necessary efforts for the advance of the Organization.

'A long way is yet ahead, and with OPEC+ Agreement we shall stabilize the market and will continue showing our validity, and that the founding step was fair and that defending, preserving and taking care of OPEC has also been fair. I send my regards and congratulations to all the countries for the 60 anniversary of the organization. 'Union, union and always union'! Those were the last words of the President's message.

60 years of history

On September 14th, 1960, in Baghdad, capital city of Iraq, five visionaries joined together, thanks to the thrust by Venezuelan citizen Juan Pablo Pérez Alfonzo and Saudi Abdullah Al Tariki, in order to safeguard legal interest of each country and guarantee order and stability for the international oil market.

Under the premise of cooperation, and during this pioneer act that changed history, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela told the world and those owners of the monopoly interest of big transnational companies called 'The Seven Sisters' that oil producing countries have the inalienable right to exert permanent sovereignty over their national resources.

Today, they are felt with higher intensity the words expressed by President Hugo Chávez, OPEC's revival leader in year 2000, when during the II Summit of Chiefs of States and Governments, held in the city of Caracas, he stated that 'undoubtedly, since its birth, OPEC has been an instrument of fight for justice, liberation, transformation and peace, for development and harmony'.

OPEC has paved a necessary way to preserve its creation fundamentals and has become an important balance factor, amidst the humankind's biggest challenge which is COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

PDVSA - Petróleos de Venezuela SA published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 21:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pKILROY REALTY : BofAML Virtual Conference_Company Update_September 2020
PU
05:57pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Provides Liquidity And Operational Updates
PR
05:56pDATADOG : Announces Distributed Tracing for AWS Step Functions
BU
05:55pBCRA Boosts Floating Rate Deposit Taking
PU
05:55pElectronic Credit Invoices in Debtors' Database
PU
05:55pBALLARD POWER : Launches Industry-Leading High-Power Density Fuel Cell Stack for Vehicle Propulsion
PU
05:55pPRESIDENT MADURO : OPEC+ shows the way towards oil markets stability
PU
05:55pDCP Midstream Joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network
GL
05:54pDCP MIDSTREAM LP : Joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network
AQ
05:49pASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Announces Pricing Of Its Private Offering Of Additional Senior Notes Due 2028 And Additional Senior Notes Due 2030
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla investors should be watching for M&A for S&P inclusion
2UK's G4S rejects 2.95 billion pound offer from Canadian security firm GardaWorld
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : Switzerland's Six makes highest bid for Borsa Italiana - sources
4NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD. : NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : , Pebble Partnership leaders to provide Pebble Pr..
5ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle Wins Bidding for TikTok in U.S., After Microsoft Proposal Rejected -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group