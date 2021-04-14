Log in
President Ramaphosa to announce appointments to Military Command Council

04/14/2021 | 10:21am EDT
President Cyril Ramaphosa will as Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force announce appointments to the Military Command Council at 18h30 today, Wednesday, 14 April 2021.

The President's announcement of new chiefs of the armed forces is occasioned by the scheduled retirement of a number of generals.

The announcement will be broadcast.

Media enquiries: Tyrone Seale, Acting Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za

Issued by: The Presidency
Pretoria

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 14:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
