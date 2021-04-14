President Ramaphosa to announce appointments to Military Command Council

President Cyril Ramaphosa will as Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force announce appointments to the Military Command Council at 18h30 today, Wednesday, 14 April 2021.

The President's announcement of new chiefs of the armed forces is occasioned by the scheduled retirement of a number of generals.

The announcement will be broadcast.



