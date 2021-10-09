Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President Xi Jinping Speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the Phone

10/09/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On October 8, 2021, President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Xi Jinping stressed that China and Japan are close neighbors and quoted, "Benevolence and good-neighborliness are of great value to a country." Maintaining and developing friendly and cooperative relations between China and Japan is in the fundamental interest of the two countries and two peoples. It is also conducive to the peace, stability and prosperity of Asia and the world at large. At present, China-Japan relations are facing both opportunities and challenges. China appreciates the importance the new Japanese government attaches to maintaining high-level communication between the two countries. China stands ready to work with Japan to enhance dialogue and cooperation and promote the building of a China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era in the spirit of learning from history and creating a bright future. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties. China hopes that the two sides will recall original aspirations and meet each other halfway to jointly embrace this significant historical juncture and open up new prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping pointed that China and Japan should earnestly learn from both the positive and negative experience in bilateral relations, strictly observe the principles set out in the four political documents between the two countries, and effectively implement the political consensus that China and Japan are cooperative partners and not threats to each other. The two countries should properly handle major sensitive issues, such as historical issues and those concerning Taiwan, properly manage differences, and steer in the right direction to maintain the political foundation and overall situation of bilateral relations. The two sides should also strengthen exchanges on state governance and coordination on economic policy, jointly safeguard a fair and open environment for trade and investment, and achieve a higher level of complementation and win-win cooperation to bring more benefits to the people of both countries. The two sides should practice true multilateralism, carry forward the East Asian wisdom of seeking harmony without uniformity and working together, actively promote regional cooperation, coordinate the response to global challenges, and safeguard world peace, stability and development based on respective fundamental interests and the common interests of mankind. He also congratulates Japan on its successfully hosting the Tokyo Olympic Games and welcomes Japan to actively participate in the Beijing Olympic Winter Games in February next year.

Fumio Kishida extended his congratulations on China's National Day. He said that under the current international and regional circumstances, Japan-China relations are entering a new era. Japan is willing to work with China to draw important lessons from the history of bilateral relations and take the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to make joint efforts in building a constructive and stable Japan-China relationship that meets the requirements of the new era. The two sides should manage differences through dialogue. Japan is ready to work with China to continuously strengthen economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges and intensify communication and cooperation on major international and regional issues, such as COVID-19 response and climate change. Japan looks forward to the successful convening of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Both sides deemed this conversation to be very timely and important and agreed to continue maintaining interaction and communication through various means to steer the development of bilateral relations in the right direction.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 09:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:12aSAMARITANS : “It's vital that we continue to be there to listen”
PU
07:11aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Fuling Shale Gas Field Sets New Cumulative Production Record of 40 Billion Cubic Meters
AQ
07:05aNew Delhi chief minister warns of power crisis as coal stocks decline
RE
07:01aAmerican Real PM Announces Expansion Into Metro Detroit Property Management
GL
06:52aGREAT WALL MOTOR : Official Launch of GWM Major Model Marks a Re-expansion of South Asia Market
PU
06:22aNAM TAI PROPERTY : Issues Statement in Connection with its Appeal Against the Judgment dated March 3, 2021
PU
06:14aUNICREDIT S P A : Says Co, Regione Siciliana Agreed To Resolve Dispute Relating To Swap Transactions Entered Into In 2005 & 2006 In Order To Hedge One Of Regione Siciliana's Long Term Debt Obligations
RE
06:14aUnicredit - without any admission of liability, parties have reached an agreement to terminate remaining swap transaction early
RE
06:12aMICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Construction Begins on 280,000-Square-Meter MicroPort® MegaFactory and Global Medical Experience Center
PU
06:12aUNICREDIT S P A : Press Release
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PagSeguro Digital : Announces Senior Management Changes
2Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for 'no teeth'
3TSMC and Sony considering joint chip factory, Japan gov't to help -Nikk..
4China presses U.S. to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement
5Facebook apologizes for second outage in a week, services back up

HOT NEWS