President and CEO of CareQuest Institute for Oral Health Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan Named to Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Awards

Boston, MA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareQuest Institute for Oral Health announced today that President and CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan will be receiving a 2nd annual Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Award (EWAH) from The Commonwealth Institute (TCI), the leading nonprofit organization devoted to advancing all women leaders. This groundbreaking award reaches across diverse sectors of health care — from life sciences, healthcare education and systems, to healthcare foundations, professions, and public health. It recognizes and celebrates remarkable Massachusetts-based health care leaders for their outstanding career achievements and impact.

“Women are driving transformational change in health care,” said Dr. Minter-Jordan. “Our system has failed those who need it most and the impact of disparities in health care — including oral health — are very real. We need not look further than the nearly three million women in the U.S. who left the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic, facing an impossible choice between family and a paycheck. Now is the time to meet the moment and address the inequities that have plagued our communities for far too long, and I am honored to be a part of this prestigious group of women.”

Through Dr. Minter-Jordan’s leadership, CareQuest Institute operates as a catalyst for systems change, bringing forth ideas and solutions to create a more equitable, accessible, and integrated health system for everyone. Before joining CareQuest Institute, Dr. Minter-Jordan served as chief medical officer and CEO of the Dimock Center, one of the largest community health centers in Massachusetts. During Dr. Minter-Jordan’s tenure, Dimock was recognized as a national model for comprehensive, integrated health and human services. As CEO, Myechia formed partnerships with world-class institutions to advance person-centered care, including Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Partners HealthCare. Prior to Dimock, Dr. Minter-Jordan worked for Johns Hopkins Medicine as an attending physician and instructor of medicine.

TCI received more than 100 nominations for the 2021 awards and selected 10 finalists for their work in advancing health care, inspiring and leading others, and fostering diversity. In addition to Dr. Minter-Jordan, TCI also selected:

Juliana H. Chen, MD, associate director, MGH Center for Cross-Cultural Student Emotional Wellness; co-director, The Resilience Project Parents Program, MGH, Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, PhD, chief scientific officer, Seven Bridges

Parastoo Khoshakhlagh, PhD, CEO & co-founder, GC Therapeutics, Inc.

Laura Kleiman, PhD, CEO & founder, Reboot Rx

Maria Palasis, PhD, president & CEO, Lyra Therapeutics

Claire-Cecile Pierre, MD, executive director, Kerry Murphy Healy Center for Global Healthcare Entrepreneurship, Babson College; chief medical officer, Harbor Health Services, Inc

Claire Wagner, MD, MBA, chief of staff, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

Sally (Yuanheng) Wang Liang, JD MPH, vice president, business development, Zonsen PepLib Biotech

Simone Wildes, MD, FACP, FIDSA, associate director, Infectious Disease, South Shore Health / Tufts Medical Center

“The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is a global leader in the health care industry so it is fitting that The Commonwealth Institute — an organization founded over 24 years ago to help women leaders in Massachusetts achieve greater success – would celebrate and honor emerging women leaders in the industry,” said Elizabeth L. Hailer, CEO of The Commonwealth Institute and EWAH co-chair. “This award is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and influence of each of these extraordinary women leaders.”

Dr. Minter-Jordan will be honored at the virtual EWAH celebration on September 30, 2021. Find a link to tickets to the celebration event, as well as more information on the awards and sponsorship opportunities at http://commonwealthinstitute.org/programs-events/extraordinary-women-in-healthcare/.

About CareQuest Institute for Oral Health

CareQuest Institute for Oral Health is a national nonprofit championing a more equitable future where every person can reach their full potential through excellent health. We do this through our work in grantmaking, research, health improvement programs, policy and advocacy, and education as well as our leadership in dental benefits, care delivery, and innovation advancements. We collaborate with thought leaders, health care providers, patients, and local, state, and federal stakeholders, to accelerate oral health care transformation and create a system designed for everyone. To learn more, visit carequest.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About The Commonwealth Institute

The Commonwealth Institute (TCI) is a non-profit organization that works with women CEOs, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, sole proprietors, and the rising generation of women leaders to help them build successful businesses, organizations, and careers. In short, TCI helps women in business achieve greater success! For 24 years, The Commonwealth Institute has provided a variety of opportunities to help women succeed on a personal and professional level while propelling their organizations forward.

Kristin LaRoche CareQuest Institute for Oral Health 617.886.1458 klaroche@carequest.org