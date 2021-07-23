President and First Lady conclude unofficial visit to Sri Lanka 23 July 2021

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed have returned to Malé this morning upon concluding their unofficial visit to Sri Lanka.
President Solih paid a courtesy call on the President of Sri Lanka, His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa, during this visit.
Disclaimer
The President's Office of the Republic of Maldives published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:27:03 UTC.