President approves 384 Gallantry Awards and other defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel on Republic Day

Posted On: 25 JAN 2022 8:08PM by PIB Delhi EMBARGO: NOT TO BE PUBLISHED/BROADCAST/ OR USED ON SOCIAL MEDIA BEFORE 26 JANUARY 2022, 0001 HRS The President has approved awards of 384 Gallantry and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others on the eve of 73rdRepublic Day celebrations. These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, 04 UttamYudhSeva Medals, 53 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 13 Yudh Seva Medals, 03 Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals, 122 Vishisht Seva Medals, 03 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 02 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 40Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 08 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), and 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty). The full list of the recipients of gallantry and other Defence decorations is as follows:- S. NO. RANK & NAME SERVICE SHAURYA CHAKRA JC-442366M NAIB SUBEDAR SREEJITH M, SENA MEDAL 17TH BATTALION THE MADRAS REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 3002089Y HAVILDAR ANIL KUMAR TOMAR THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 16113819NHAVILDAR KASHIRAY BAMMANALLI THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 3196376N HAVILDAR PINKU KUMAR THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES(POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 2624461M SEPOY MARUPROLU JASWANTH KUMAR REDDY, 17TH BATTALION THE MADRAS REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY G/5008754YRIFLEMANRAKESH SHARMA, 5 ASSAM RIFLES ARMY SHRI DILIP MALIK, CY. COMMANDANT, 205 COBRA BN, CRPF MHA SHRI ANIRUDH PRATAP SINGH, ASSISTANT COMMANDANT, 54 BN, CRPF MHA SHRI AJEET SINGH, HEAD CONSTABLE (GD), COMMANDANT-204, COBRA, CRPF(POSTHUMOUS) MHA SHRI VIKAS KUMAR, CONSTABLE (GD), COMMANDANT-204, COBRA, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS) MHA SHRI PURNANAND, CONSTABLE (GD), COMMANDANT-204, COBRA, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS) MHA SHRI KULDEEP KUMAR URAWAN, HEAD CONSTABLE, 118 BN, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS) MHA BAR TO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) 1. IC-71481F MAJOR BHARAT SINGH JHALA THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2. IC-79132M MAJOR JAGTAR JOHAL, SENA MEDAL THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3. 12984405N HAVILDAR NASEER AHMAD MIR, SENA MEDAL, 163 INFANTRY BATTALION TERRITORIAL ARMY (H&H) ARMY SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) IC-63098N LIEUTENANT COLONEL HEMANT KUMAR SHARMA, 23 (I) R&O FLT ARMY IC-67074F LIEUTENANT COLONEL NEERAJ FRENCH 15 CORPS INTELLIGENCE BATTALION ARMY IC-68704H LIEUTENANT COLONEL SAHIL SHARMA THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES, 3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-69462X LIEUTENANT COLONEL VIJAY PRATAP SINGH 205 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (UTILITY HELICOPTER) ARMY IC-69923W LIEUTENANT COLONEL VIKRANT SHARMA

206 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (UTILITY HELICOPTER) ARMY IC-71081P MAJOR VIPIN KUMAR GAUR, 17TH BATTALION THE MADRAS REGIMENT ARMY IC-71945N MAJOR JUSTIN JOSEPH, THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-72207W MAJOR AJAY DHANIK, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 5 ASSAM RIFLES ARMY IC-76859M MAJOR HARVINDER SINGH, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 12 ASSAM RIFLES ARMY IC-77358Y MAJOR AZHAR MAJID, 4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY IC-77694L MAJOR SAHIL KERNI, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-78035H MAJOR ADITYA KUMAR, BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-78814L MAJOR RAVI RAJAN, 4TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY IC-78872P MAJOR RAHUL SHARMA, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-79031Y MAJOR HIMANSHU PAL, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-79367Y MAJOR ANMOL CHOUDHARY, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-79909X MAJOR AMBESH CHARAN, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 2ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-80161N MAJOR GURPREET SINGH SUDAN, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-81480M MAJOR YOGEN SHARMA, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS, 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SS-45267F MAJOR NARENDER SINGH WALDIA THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SS-45694X MAJOR HARVINDER SINGH THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES, 3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SS-46252L MAJOR PRASHANT SHUKLA THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SS-46707W MAJOR RAHUL JEENGER THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, 19TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SS-48369H MAJOR HARKIRATH SINGH THE ARMOURED CORPS, 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-79987P CAPTAIN ARCHIT SHARMA THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-80185X CAPTAIN ROHIT P NAIR THE PUNJAB REGIMENT, 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-81363F CAPTAIN ATUL DHANKHAR THE CORPS OF SIGNALS, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-82017X CAPTAIN ANIRUDH JOSHI THE PUNJAB REGIMENT, 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SS-48986L CAPTAIN LAVANYA SHARMA THE ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEER, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY JC-491517K SUBEDAR DHARMENDER SINGH THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY JC-491868Y SUBEDAR JASBIR SINGH 2ND BATTALION THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY JC 812543A NAIB SUBEDAR KHEKUTO I SUMI 3 CORPS INTELLIGENCE BATTALION ARMY 12974260A HAVILDAR MOHAMMED SALEEM AKHOON 162 INFANTRY BATTALION (TERRITORIAL ARMY) JAK LI (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 3200429F HAVILDAR SUKHA RAM THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 13627672N NAIK HARIOM FIRST BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 13629182Y NAIK AJAY KUMAR

THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 13629186P NAIK KRISHAN KUMAR PAYALA THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 13769409Y NAIK AJIT SINGH THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES, 3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 13776780W NAIK RAKESH KUMAR THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES, 3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 14936755P NAIK MUKESH SINGH THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 14941603X NAIK RASHAL SINGH THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 14942354W NAIK MANOHER LAL THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 15188635A NAIK GAURAV YADAV THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 15623416N NAIK NISHANT SHARMA THE BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS, 61ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 2503147W NAIK JAGJEET SINGH THE PUNJAB REGIMENT, 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2503332K NAIK SURJIT SINGH 21ST BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY 2807974P NAIK DESHAMUKH NILESH MALHARRAV, 16TH BATTALION THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY 3010391M NAIK SANDEEP SINGH THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 13773507W LANCE NAIK VIKASH KUMAR THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES, 3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2512657Y LANCE NAIK VARUN CHOUDHARY THE PUNJAB REGIMENT, 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3009340M LANCE NAIK REETESH SINGH THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3207569W LANCE NAIK NEKEE RAM THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3207923A LANCE NAIK PYARE LAL THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 12984882P SEPOY NADIM IQBAL SHAH

163 INFANTRY BATTALION TERRITORIAL ARMY (H&H) ARMY 13631479Y SEPOY RAMDEV GURJAR THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 14941859A SEPOY JASWINDER SINGH THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 14946771A SEPOY LALIT RANA THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 15241412M GUNNER PARMBIR SINGH THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 19TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 15246557F GUNNER KAUSENDER SINGH THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 15515647A SEPOY GORLA SURENDRA THE ARMOURED CORPS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2511388L SEPOY HARPREET SINGH THE PUNJAB REGIMENT, 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2512907P SEPOY MANISH THE PUNJAB REGIMENT, 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2516768N SEPOY AMARDEEP SINGH 21ST BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 2712458P GRENADIER RAVI KUMAR THE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2712878P GRENADIER VISHNU THE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2819322H SEPOY DUNDAGE ANNASAHEB NINGAPPA, 24TH BATTALION THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY 3011537F SEPOY DHARA SINGH GURJAR THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3015294Y SEPOY ABHISHEK SINGH

THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3015565L SEPOY KAMAL SINGH THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3016722Y SEPOY SONU KUMAR THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3017658Y SEPOY PUSHPENDRA SINGH THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3208229A SEPOY MANDEEP KUMAR THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3209062N SEPOY MAHIPAL THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3209478L SEPOY KRISHAN THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3209536K SEPOY SACHIAN THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3210769X SEPOY RAVI KUMAR THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3212512L SEPOY LAXMAN THE JAT REGIMENT, 61ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 4204980M SEPOY JITENDRA YADAV THE KUMAON REGIMENT, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 4206643W SEPOY CHANDAN SINGH KANWAL THE KUMAON REGIMENT, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 4494684K SEPOY AMARBIR SINGH THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, 19TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 15235700H GUNNER NIDHEESH EN THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY VAYU SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) WING COMMANDER CHINMAYA PATRO (29679) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE SQUADRON LEADER SURAJ NAIR (32105) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE PARAM VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL IC-39501W LIEUTENANT GENERAL ANANT PRASAD SINGH, AVSM, THE ARMY AIR DEFENCE (RETIRED) ARMY IC-40353H LIEUTENANT GENERAL PARAMJIT SINGH SANGHA, UYSM, AVSM, SM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) ARMY IC-40500A LIEUTENANT GENERAL YOGESH KUMAR JOSHI, UYSM, AVSM, VrC, SM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-40716F LIEUTENANT GENERAL MANOJ C PANDE, AVSM, VSM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-40753P LIEUTENANT GENERAL MANMOHAN JEET SINGH KAHLON, AVSM, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-41067N LIEUTENANT GENERAL JAI SINGH NAIN, AVSM, SM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-41072Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJEEV SIROHI, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-41456N LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAKESH KUMAR ANAND, AVSM, SM, VSM, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS (RETIRED) ARMY IC-41471H LIEUTENANT GENERAL SURENDAR KUMAR PRASHAR, AVSM, VSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) ARMY IC-41509F LIEUTENANT GENERAL KANWAL JEET SINGH DHILLON, UYSM, YSM, VSM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-42475L LIEUTENANT GENERAL SAVNEET SINGH, YSM, SM, VSM,THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-43686A LIEUTENANT GENERAL SANJIV RAI, AVSM, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-43842Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL MANIK KUMAR DAS, SENA MEDAL**, VSM , THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-45009F LIEUTENANT GENERAL SUKHDEEP SANGWAN, AVSM, SM**, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) ARMY MR-04744H LIEUTENANT GENERAL JOY CHATTERJEE, VSM, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS (RETIRED) ARMY MR-05596P LIEUTENANT GENERAL MADHURI KANITKAR, AVSM, VSM, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS (RETIRED) ARMY DR-10339F LIEUTENANT GENERAL NANDA KISHORE SAHOO, VSM, THE ARMY DENTAL CORPS ARMY IC-42294A MAJOR GENERAL SHAILJANAND JHA, VSM, THE ARMOURED CORPS (RETIRED) ARMY JC-471869A SUBEDAR NEERAJ CHOPRA, VSM, 4TH BATTALION THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES ARMY VICE ADMIRAL AJENDRA BAHADUR SINGH, AVSM, VSM (02619-A) NAVY VICE ADMIRAL RAVNEET SINGH, AVSM, NM (02646-N) NAVY VICE ADMIRAL SATISHKUMAR N GHORMADE, AVSM, VSM (02671-W) NAVY AIR MARSHAL AMIT DEV, AVSM, VSM, ADC (16972) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL MANAVENDRA SINGH AVSM, VrC, VSM, ADC (16983) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL SANDEEP SINGH, AVSM, VM (17312) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 26. AIR MARSHAL BALABHADRA RADHA KRISHNA, AVSM, SC (17326) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 27. AIR MARSHAL SHASHIKER CHOUDHARY, AVSM, VSM, ADC (17645) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL VIJAY PAL SINGH RANA, VSM (17736) ADMINISTRATION/ FIGHTER CONTROLLER AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL DIPTENDU CHOUDHURY, AVSM, VM, VSM (17335-L) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE UTTAM YUDH SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-43285L LIEUTENANT GENERAL DEVENDRA PRATAP PANDEY, AVSM, VSM, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, HEADQUARTERS 15 CORPS ARMY 2. IC-43295P LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAVIN KHOSLA, AVSM, SM, VSM, 5 GORKHA RIFLES, HEADQUARTERS 4 CORPS ARMY 3. IC-43370N LIEUTENANT GENERAL JOHNSON P MATHEW, AVSM, VSM, THE PUNJAB REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 3 CORPS ARMY 4. IC-43444X LIEUTENANT GENERAL P GOPALAKRISHNA MENON, AVSM, THE SIKH REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS Q 14 CORPS ARMY ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL IC-40801K LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJENDRA KUMAR BANSIWAL, THE INTELLIGENCE CORPS ARMY IC-41121W LIEUTENANT GENERALRAJ KUMAR SHARMA, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-41131A LIEUTENANT GENERAL PREM PRASHAD MALHOTRA, VSM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-42273K LIEUTENANT GENERAL BASANT KUMAR REPSWAL, VSM, THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS ARMY IC-42336F LIEUTENANT GENERAL AJAI KUMAR SINGH, YSM, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-42387P LIEUTENANT GENERAL SURINDER SINGH MAHAL, VSM, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-42390P LIEUTENANT GENERAL M UNNIKRISHNAN NAIR, SM, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY IC-42542L LIEUTENANT GENERAL MANOJ KUMAR MAGO, YSM, SM**, THE BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS ARMY IC-42794X LIEUTENANT GENERAL MV SUCHINDRA KUMAR, YSM**, VSM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-43667P LIEUTENANT GENERAL KARANBIR SINGH BRAR, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-43771H LIEUTENANT GENERAL SUBRAMANIAN MOHAN, SM, VSM, THE ARMY AIR DEFENCE ARMY IC-44044X LIEUTENANT GENERAL DHIRAJ SETH, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-45642F LIEUTENANT GENERAL REDDY VENKATESHA GA, SC, VSM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-41869X MAJOR GENERAL ARVIND BHATIA, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) ARMY IC-41885P MAJOR GENERAL U SURESH KUMAR, YSM, VSM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-42313A MAJOR GENERAL NUDURUPATI DURGA PRASAD, VSM, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY(RETIRED) ARMY IC-44038K MAJOR GENERAL HARIHARAN DHARMARAJAN, SM**, VSM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-44095L MAJOR GENERAL ANIL KUMAR KASHID, VSM, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-44546A MAJOR GENERAL SANJEEV KUMAR SENGAR, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-44603W MAJOR GENERAL VIVEK KASHYAP, VSM, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-46319Y MAJOR GENERAL RAJEEV PURI, VSM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-47003Y MAJOR GENERAL DEVENDRA SHARMA, SM, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-47253A MAJOR GENERAL GAJENDRA JOSHI, SM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-47566Y MAJOR GENERAL VM BHUVANA KRISHNAN, YSM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-47646W MAJOR GENERAL GULJEET SINGH JAMWAL, SM**, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-48067W MAJOR GENERAL RASHIM BALI, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-48085Y MAJOR GENERAL MANISH MOHAN ERRY, SM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-48118Y MAJOR GENERAL PRAVEEN KUMAR AIRY, VSM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-48389W MAJOR GENERAL HARJEET SINGH SAHI, YSM, SM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-48677H MAJOR GENERAL DHEERENDRA SINGH KUSHWAH, SM, THE INFANTRY ARMY MR-04902M MAJOR GENERAL ASHOK KUMAR JINDAL, YSM, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-05261X MAJOR GENERAL R RAVIKUMAR, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY SURGEON VICE ADMIRAL NAVEEN CHAWLA, VSM (75402-T) NAVY REAR ADMIRAL GK HARISH, VSM (41159-T) NAVY REAR ADMIRAL ATUL ANAND, VSM (03247-B) NAVY REAR ADMIRAL TARUN SOBTI, VSM (03350-N) NAVY REAR ADMIRAL AJAY KOCHHAR, NM (03326-H) NAVY REAR ADMIRAL B SIVAKUMAR, VSM (50992-R) NAVY REAR ADMIRAL UTHAIAH IYCHETTIRA BELLIAPPA, VSM (41291-T) NAVY AIR MARSHAL AVINASH GOPAL KSHIRSAGAR VSM (17277) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL SREEKUMAR PRABHAKARAN VM (17318) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL CHALAPATI JONNALAGEDDA, VSM (17358) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL ALOK SINGH, VSM (17622) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL VIKRAM SINGH, VSM (17699) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL RAVI GOPAL KRISHNA KAPOOR, VM (18253) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL NARMDESHWAR TIWARI, VM (18270) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL PRASHANT BHARADWAJ, VSM & BAR (37032) MEDICAL AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL KALVAKUNTLA SHEKHAR REDDY, VSM (17774) LOGISTICS (RETIRED) AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL CHAKALAYIL RAJAPPA MOHAN, VSM (18517) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL NAGESH KAPOOR, VM (18557) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL TEJINDER SINGH, VM (18806) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GO-002130F, CHIEF EENGINEER (CIVIL), SHRI VIMAL GOSWAMI, HQ CE PROJECT UDAYAK BRO IC-51426K BRIGADIER ARVINDER SINGH HQ CE (P) HIMANK ARMY YUDH SEVA MEDAL IC-47603F MAJOR GENERAL VIRESH PRATAP SINGH KAUSHIK, SM, THE KUMAON REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS INSPECTOR GENERAL ASSAM RIFLES (NORTH) ARMY IC-48120W MAJOR GENERAL VIRENDRA VATS, SM, VSM, THE KUMAON REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 19 INFANTRY DIVISION ARMY IC-48219M MAJOR GENERAL VINOD TOM MATHEW, THE MADRAS REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 57 MOUNTAIN DIVISION ARMY IC-48338H MAJOR GENERAL ROHIT SAWHNEY, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES, HEADQUARTERS 17 MOUNTAIN DIVISION ARMY IC-51955W BRIGADIER KOLANKARA MOHAN NAIR, SM, THE MADRAS REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 268 INFANTRY BRIGADE ARMY IC-52128A BRIGADIER HARDAMAN SINGH GILL, THE GARHWAL RIFLES, HQ 114 INFANTRY BRIGADE ARMY IC-52200L BRIGADIER ROHIN BAWA, 1 GORKHA RIFLES, HEADQUARTERS 112 MOUNTAIN BRIGADE ARMY IC-52415K BRIGADIER GURPAL SINGH, SM, THE LADAKH SCOUTS, HEADQUARTERS 102 INFANTRY BRIGADE ARMY IC-63427Y COLONEL SAKET BHARDWAJ, THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-65339F COLONEL PRADEEP DUGGAL, THE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY AIR COMMODORE SUBROTO KUNDU, VM (20781) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR COMMODORE DEVENDRA PARSHOTAM HIRANI, VSM (21019) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN MANISH SHARMA (23776) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE SENA MEDAL ( DEVOTION TO DUTY) IC-42275P MAJOR GENERAL SANDEEP SINGH, VSM, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-44083W MAJOR GENERAL SANJAY PURI, VSM, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-44477P MAJOR GENERAL VIJAY SINGH, VSM, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-47199X MAJOR GENERAL ALOK JOSHI, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-47210L MAJOR GENERAL SUNEET MALIK, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY IC-47231F MAJOR GENERAL MANJEET SINGH, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY IC-47580L MAJOR GENERAL AJEY SETHI, VSM, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-47661L MAJOR GENERAL SANDEEP JAIN, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-47668P MAJOR GENERAL VIJAY BHASKARAN NAIR, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-48044P MAJOR GENERAL SUKRITI SINGH DAHIYA, VSM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-48050H MAJOR GENERAL VIPUL SHINGHAL, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-48107M MAJOR GENERAL PUNIT MEHTA, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-48564A MAJOR GENERAL RAJIV GADIHOKE, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-48643P MAJOR GENERAL SUDHIR KUMAR SHARMA, VSM, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-48923H MAJOR GENERAL SANJIV SHARMA, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY IC-49081P MAJOR GENERAL SANJAY HOODA, THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-49170N MAJOR GENERAL HARJIT PAL SINGH HANSI, THE BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS ARMY IC-44475K BRIGADIER AKASHDEEP BHANOT, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-50046Y BRIGADIER R PREM RAJ, VSM, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY ARMY IC-50744F BRIGADIER SANDEEP S SHARDA, VSM, THE DOGRA REGIMENT ARMY IC-52001X BRIGADIER KRISHNAN MAHESH, THE 3 GORKHA RIFLES ARMY IC-52114A BRIGADIER MAHIPAL SINGH RATHORE, VSM, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES ARMY IC-52346Y BRIGADIER VIVEK SINGH THAKUR, THE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY IC-52375N BRIGADIER SANJEEV DHAR, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT ARMY IC-52417P BRIGADIER VIJAY MAHADEVAN, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY IC-52421X BRIGADIER NANGARE PARAG KESHAVRAO, THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY IC-52472L BRIGADIER VIJAYKUMAR R JAGTAP, THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES ARMY IC-52570L BRIGADIER HARBINDER SINGH BRAR, VSM, THE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY IC-52627P BRIGADIER VIJAY CHAHAR, THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES ARMY MR-05531F BRIGADIER SANDEEP THAREJA, VSM, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY IC-58643H COLONEL KAUSTUBH ULHAS KEKRE, THE 8 GORKHA RIFLES ARMY IC-62082W COLONEL NITIN THAPA, THE 3 GORKHA RIFLES ARMY IC-62115W COLONEL RANVEER SINGH JAMWAL, VSM**, THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY IC-62654M COLONEL AMIT KUMAR DAS, THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY IC-62881M COLONEL NEERAJ MISHRA, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT ARMY IC-64404K COLONEL ANADI SINGH, THE DOGRA REGIMENT ARMY IC-64507H COLONEL MOHIT PARASHAR, THE PUNJAB REGIMEN T ARMY IC-65683M COLONEL JAGDEEP SINGH, THE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY MR-07398H COLONEL VIKAS MARWAH, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY IC-75168N MAJOR AJAY KUMAR SINGH, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT ARMY NAO SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) REAR ADMIRAL SANJAY BHALLA (03371-K) NAVY REAR ADMIRAL MANISH SHARMA (03624-K) NAVY COMMODORE SACHDEVA SANJAY (03812-N) NAVY COMMODORE VIKAS KAUSHAL (41626-B) NAVY COMMODORE SATISH VASUDEV (04079-W) NAVY CAPTAIN HIMANSHU CHATURVEDI (04388-Y) NAVY COMMANDER PONNAPPA BK (05362-K) NAVY COMMANDER M SHAILESH (05363-N) NAVY VAYU SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) GROUP CAPTAIN ASHOK RAJ THAKUR (23177) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN SANDEEP CHAUDHARY, VSM (23720) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN PRANJAL SINGH (24201) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN AJAY RATHI (25295) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN VIVEK SHARMA (25594) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN VIVEK PRADEEP NAIK (25601) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE SQUADRON LEADER ASHAK HUSSAIN (33296) ADMINISTRATION/ FIGHTER CONTROLLER AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN MANDEEP CHAHAL (26084) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN JIJO JOSE OVELIL (26518) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN VIJAY KRISHNAT PATIL (26519) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN ABHIMAN MOHAN (26694) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN AMIT DUBEY (26717) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN DINESH SABHARWAL (26899) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE WING COMMANDER GIRISH KOMAR (26697) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE BAR TO VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL IC-44526M BRIGADIER AJAI SINGH NEGI, VSM, THE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY MR-06389P BRIGADIER KIRANINDER SINGH BRAR, VSM, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY IC-60323M COLONEL AVNEESH SINGH, SM, VSM, CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER, MOD ARMY VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-43252A MAJOR GENERAL KULBHUSHAN HANUMANT GAWAS, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY IC-44919H MAJOR GENERAL ATHIMALAIPET VAIDYANATHAN RAMESH, THE ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEER ARMY IC-47023M MAJOR GENERAL NAVNEET SINGH SARNA, SM, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-48082L MAJOR GENERAL HARSH CHHIBBER, THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS ARMY IC-48097N MAJOR GENERAL DINESH HOODA, THE INFANTRY ARMY TC-31582M MAJOR GENERAL DAMODAR VASANTH MAHESH, THE ARMY POSTAL SERVICE ARMY IC-43712W BRIGADIER AJAY BASANTKUMAR SIBAL, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-46439X BRIGADIER YOGESH CHAUDHARY, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-49498P BRIGADIER BIMAL MONGA, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-49870F BRIGADIER CHARNJIT SINGH MANN, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-49660F BRIGADIER MRK RAJESH PANICKER, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT ARMY IC-50059W BRIGADIER YOGESH KUMAR AHUJA, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-50173F BRIGADIER SUDHISH KUMAR JAINI, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-50216X BRIGADIER MANINDER SINGH, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-50689W BRIGADIER NAVIN VARMA, THE ARMY AIR DEFENCE ARMY IC-50827M BRIGADIER CHODISETTI SIVA SURYA PRAKASH, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-52370P BRIGADIER RAJEEV NAGYAL, SM, THE 3 GORKHA RIFLES ARMY IC-52395F BRIGADIER ABHIJIT MITRA, SM, 5 GORKHA RIFLES ARMY IC-52733N BRIGADIER AMIT NAUTIYAL, SM, THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY IC-53567X BRIGADIER HARSH VARDHAN SINGH, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY ARMY IC-54830K BRIGADIER KS GEORGE, THE JUDGE ADVOCATE GENERAL ARMY MR-06031W BRIGADIER KANWARJIT SINGH, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-06364H BRIGADIER ATUL SETH, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-06385Y BRIGADIER VISHAL, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-06524X BRIGADIER J MUTHUKRISHNAN, SM, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-06559N BRIGADIER BK VARGHESE, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY DR-10480H BRIGADIER MOHINDER PANWAR, THE ARMY DENTAL CORPS ARMY IC-53231X COLONEL PK SEETARAM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-53606L COLONEL KULDEEP MAGOTRA, THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS ARMY IC-53951Y COLONEL SANJEEV SAHARAN, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-54056A COLONEL RAJESH BISHT, THE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY IC-54136X COLONEL SANGRAM SINGH KATOCH, THE ARMY ORDNANCE CORPS ARMY IC-54292F COLONEL RAKESH YADAV, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY ARMY IC-54431A COLONEL NITIN SEHGAL, THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS ARMY IC-56603H COL NISHANT SHARMA, THE BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS ARMY IC-56638Y COLONEL DEEPAK SISODIA, THE ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS ARMY IC-56983M COLONEL KIRAN NARAYAN KULKARNI, THE INTELLIGNECE CORPS ARMY IC-56995F COLONEL SUMEET ABROL, SM, THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY IC-57193K COLONEL ROHIT YADAV, THE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY IC-57245P COLONEL K SALIL KUMAR, THE DOGRA REGIMENT ARMY IC-57421F COLONEL AJAY LONDHE, SM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-57477N COLONEL ANAND MANWAL, THE 11 GORKHA RIFLES ARMY IC-57602M COLONEL VIKRAMJIT SINGH KAHLON, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-57746P COLONEL MANDEEP SINGH DHILLON, THE JAAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES ARMY IC-58027H COLONEL VIVEK PASUPATHY, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT ARMY IC-58095W COLONEL VIKAS KUMARIA, THE ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS ARMY IC-58165K COLONEL MANISH SEHGAL,THE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY IC-58286L COLONEL SAMINDER SINGH, THE BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS ARMY IC-60229H COLONEL ABHIMANYU SHEKHAWAT, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-60637N COLONEL MANISH KUMAR, THE CORPS OF ENGRS ARMY IC-61500N COLONEL AMIT KHANNA, THE ARMY ORDNANCE CORPS ARMY IC-62307N COLONEL SURENDER KUMAR, THE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY IC-62409K COLONEL PANKAJ RAWAT, THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY IC-62509P COLONEL SANJEEV SINGH PAWAIYA, THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY IC-62563H COLONEL PARTHASARATHY PATRI, THE 5 GORKHA RIFLES ARMY IC-62721M COLONEL RAMACHANDRAN SRIKANT, SM, THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY IC-62801K COLONEL DEEPAK JOSHI, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-62991F COLONEL TARUNENDRA PRATAP SINGH, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT ARMY IC-63009K COLONEL KAMLESH KUMAR SINGH, THE GRENADIERS ARMY IC-63522L COLONEL KAUSTUBH DHAGAT, THE GRENADIERS ARMY IC-63584L COLONEL ABHISHEK CHAUHAN, THE 3 GORKHA RIFLES ARMY IC-63603L COLONEL DIGAMBER SINGH NEGI, THE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY IC-63850Y COLONEL KARAN SAGAR, SM, THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY IC-63898M COLONEL JAGPREET SINGH MIDHA, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY IC-64430L COLONEL MANISH KUMAR, THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY IC-65963A COLONEL VIKASH KUMAR, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES ARMY MR-06850A COLONEL SURESH PANDALANGHAT, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-07926F COLONEL DRONACHARYA ROUTH, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY IC-59163L LIEUTENANT COLONEL ANEEL SAROTRA, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY IC-65569P LIEUTENANT COLONEL JADHAV MAHESH VAISHNU, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-65698P LIEUTENANT COLONEL VISHAL SHARMA, THE ARMY AIR DEFENCE ARMY SL-04968H LIEUTENANT COLONEL MADAN CHAUDHARY, THE GENERAL SERVICE ARMY WS-01064X LIEUTENANT COLONEL MEHROTRA SHIKHA SUSHIL KUMAR, THE INTELLIGENCE CORPS ARMY SL-05396Y MAJOR VIKAS MALIK, THE ARMY PHYSICAL TRAINING CORPS ARMY NAVY REAR ADMIRAL GIRISH KUMAR GARG(03260-H) NAVY RAER ADMIRAL SANJAY DATT (51017-Y) NAVY COMMODORE VIVEK THAPAR (41423-T) NAVY COMMODORE HARISH CHANDRA JOSHI (41545-W) NAVY COMMODORE RITURAJ SAHU (03620-A) NAVY COMMODORE SANJAY CHOPRA (41567-W) NAVY COMMODORE SANDEEP SHARMA (03344-Z) NAVY COMMODORE TUMMALAPALLI VENKAT SUNIL (03838-Y) NAVY SURGEON COMMODORE SAMEER KAPOOR (75516-A) NAVY COMMODORE VIDHYADHAR HARKE (04100-T) NAVY COMMODORE ADITYA SINGH DADWAL (04080-Y) NAVY COMMODORE HAPPY MOHAN (04415-H) NAVY CAPTAIN (TS) MAHAR KARAN PAL SINGH (04403-F) NAVY COMMANDER YOGESH V ATHAVALE (04903-T) NAVY LIEUTENANT COMMANDER MAYANK SHARMA (06660-K) NAVY KAILASH PRAKASH TIWARI, MCPO MECH-I NAVY AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL ASHUTOSH SHARMA (17987) MEDICAL AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL DINESH SINGH DAGAR (18323) ADMINISTRATION/ FIGHTER CONTROLLER AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL SHARAD KUMAR JAIN (18457) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL MANAS RANJAN MISHRA (18649) LOGISTICS AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL RAJESH KUMAR ANAND (18892) ADMINISTRATION/ AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL KARIAT VADUKKOOTE SURENDRAN NAIR (19528) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR COMMODORE RAMA SHANKAR SINGH (18622) ADMINISTRATION/ AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE AIR COMMODORE BIJI PHILIP (19029) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING(ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE AIR COMMODORE AMIT GOEL (19703) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE AIR COMMODORE YALLA UMESH (20233) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE AIR COMMODORE BIJO JOHN MAMMEN(20581) ADMINISTRATION/AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE AIR COMMODORE SHRAWAN KUMAR SINGH (21005) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR COMMODORE ASHISH BADUNI (21242) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN RATNESH GUPTA (22050) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING(ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN KALPA GHOSH (23278) ACCOUNTS AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN PUNEET VIG VM (23733) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN DAMODARAN ARUN (23883) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN VISHWANATH SINGH (24380) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN AJAY SHANKAR PRASAD (24461) MEDICAL AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN SUSHANTA BISWAS (24541) FLYING (NAVIGATOR) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN MANOJ KUMAR MISHRA (24561) ADMINISTRATION/FIGHTER CONTROLLER AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN SIDHARTH SANKAR PATNAIK (24771) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN NISHANT SINGH VM (24887) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN ASHWIN PRABHAKAR DESHPANDE (25071) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN AMIT SINGH (25736) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN MANISH AGARWAL (25757) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN RAJDEEP SINGH (26271) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE 693694 MASTER WARRANT OFFICER (HONORARY FLYING OFFICER) JAI RAJ SHARMA AIRCRAFT HAND GENERAL DUTIES AIR FORCE GO 2101M CHIEF ENGINEER (CIVIL) GEORGE P CHERIAN, HQ DGBR BRO GO-4160X EXECUTIVE ENGINEER (CIVIL) ANANT KUMAR SINGH, 91 ROAD CONSTRUCTION COY BRO GO-004352P EE(CIV) SATYAM KUMAR, HQ 21 BRTF (GREF) BRO COMMANDER ACHAL MALHOTRA (41937-K) NAVY Besides these, 44 personnel from Armed Forces have been awarded 'Mention-in-Despatches' by the President.The full list of these personnelis as follows:- OPERATION RAKSHAK IC-60092F COLONEL DHARMENDRA YADAV, SENA MEDAL, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, 19TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES IC-60247L COLONEL SAMEER BALWANT GUJAR, SENA MEDAL, 19TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES IC-60512W COLONEL SOMEN PARIDA, 78 FIELD REGIMENT IC-63403P COLONEL BHEEMAIAH PS, SENA MEDAL**, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT, 3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES IC-63801W COLONEL RAJENDRA KUMAR, 17TH BATTALION THE MADRAS REGIMENT IC-69082Y LIEUTENANT COLONEL RAHUL JAIN, THE JAT REGIMENT , 34THBATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES IC-78368P MAJOR ROHIT KUMAR UPRETI, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES IC-83854W CAPTAIN HARI OM KUMAR, SENA MEDAL, 24TH BATTALION THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY JC-452366A SUBEDAR RAJENDRA SINGH, THE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES 3004102W HAV DHEER SINGH GURJAR, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES 15495000H LANCE DAFADAR NAVAL BHAOSAHEB BHAOURAO, THE ARMOURED CORPS , 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES 14941845A NAIK JASWANT SINGH, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES 3011334X NAIK JITENDRA SINGH, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES 15197723X GUNNER KARAN SINGH PANWAR, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES 4383051F SEPOY ZAHMINGSANGA, THE ASSAM REGIMENT, 42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES OPERATION SNOW LEOPARD IC-61339K COLOLONEL ROHIT MUKHERJEE, 10 GUARDS IC-61423K COLONEL VINOD KUMAR ADHIKARI, 3RD BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT IC-62271A COLONEL NITIN MITTAL, LADAKH SCOUTS, DOGRA SCOUTS IC-62331K COLONEL RAJEEV KATOCH, 22ND BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT IC-62283P COLONEL ARUPAM CHAKRABORTY, THE MADRAS REGIMENT, 5 VIKAS (SFF) IC-62517N COLONEL KUNAAL RATHEE,THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT, 1 VIKAS (SFF) IC-63874H COLONEL JATIN GULERI, 18 GRENADIERS IC-63886X COL IQBAL SINGH, 14TH BATTALION THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES IC-64015K COLONEL RAHUL MITTAL, 10TH BATTALION THE DOGRA REGIMENT IC-64058Y COLONEL AJAYPAL SINGH, KUMAON SCOUTS IC-65681F COLONEL GAURAV SETH, 1ST BATTALION THE MAHAR REGIMENT IC-83166X CAPTAIN AMRIT KARKI, 4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) 15319785P HAVILDAR SUDHEESH KUMAR S, 3 ENGINEER REGIMENT(POSTHUMOUS) 15334274H NAIK RAMARAO VANJARAPU, 3 ENGINEER REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) OPERATION HIFAZAT IC-63476F COLONEL KUMAR ADARSH, THE MADRAS REGIMENT, 31 ASSAM RIFLES OPERATION CAS EVAC MSN 31. IC-72101K MAJOR VAIBHAV JINDAL, 23 (I) RECONNAISSANCE AND OBSERVATION FLIGHT OPERATION RESCUE 32. JC-341664F SUBEDARRAM SHANKER, 234 ARMOURED ENGINEER REGIMENT(POSTHUMOUS) OPERATION ORCHID 33. IC-72325K MAJOR ANKIT THAKUR, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 6 ASSAM RIFLES 34. IC-79958A MAJOR SIDHARTH SINGH, THE ARMOURED CORPS, 5 ASSAM RIFLES 35. G/3400799L HAVILDAR SHIJU VARUGHESE, 12 ASSAM RIFLES 36. G/57849N LANCE NAIK MUSHTAQ AHMED MANGRAL, 5 ASSAM RIFLES MISC OPERATION 37. IC-58008X COLONEL AMIT BISHT, SENA MEDAL, THE MAHAR REGIMENT, THE NEHRU INSTITUTE OF MOUNTAINEERING, UTTARKASHI 38. IC-62993M COLONEL SAKET RAWAT, 13TH BATTALION THE MECHANISED INFANTRY 39. IC-63474W COLONEL NITESH KUMAR, THE GRENADIERS, 26 SPECIAL COMPOSITEGROUP, NATIONAL SECURITY GUARD UN MSN (MONUSCO) 40. IC-73019F LIEUTENANT COLONEL RANBIR CHOUDHURY, 4TH BATTALION THE 1ST GORKHA RIFLES ARMEX-21 41. IC-75904F MAJOR DIGVIJAY THAKUR, 24 GRENADIERS APPROVED IN CH&AC IC-80234P CAPTAIN A ARIHARA SUDHAN, THE JAMMU & KASHMIR RIFLES, 3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES 4196652F HAVILDAR VEERENDRA KUMAR, THE KUMAON REGIMENT, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES 14946701F SEPOY AJAY KUMAR, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ABB/Nampi/RP



