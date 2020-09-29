Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President calls for national action to restore employment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:50pm EDT
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on all South Africans to work together to ensure a rapid rebound in employment, following the release today, Tuesday, 29 September 2020, of the latest employment figures.

Results from Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey demonstrate the severe impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on the South African labour market.

The loss of 2.2 million jobs in the second quarter of 2020, as well as a large decline in labour force participation due to the national lockdown, reinforces the need for additional measures to support livelihoods as part of the economic recovery.

The President said: 'Our success in responding to this unprecedented crisis will be measured by the speed of our labour market recovery. In addition to the relief measures we have already implemented, we must ensure that every job lost during the crisis is replaced and that more jobs are created so that we can meaningfully reduce unemployment.'

Following broad agreement among social partners at NEDLAC on the key actions required for economic recovery, Cabinet is in the process of finalising a programme for a return to growth and a rebound in employment.

Structural reforms, investment in infrastructure and other measures to grow the economy will play a crucial role in supporting the recovery of the labour market in the medium term.

While the labour market recovers, however, government will continue to expand its programmes aimed at keeping people in work and sustaining livelihoods.

Implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus will soon commence to rapidly scale up public and social employment and support job protection in vulnerable sectors.

Government's historic economic and social relief package has been vital in shielding companies, workers and households from the worst effects of the pandemic.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund has provided over R43 billion in temporary relief to more than 4 million workers, preventing further job losses and keeping many businesses alive.

Additional social protection has been provided to over 16 million South Africans - more than a quarter of the population - to extend support during the lockdown and alleviate hunger.

Most countries have experienced both a sharp increase in unemployment and an increase in economic inactivity as a result of the measures necessary to contain the pandemic. In South Africa's case, this decline highlights a decreasing labour force participation rate and adds to an unacceptably high level of unemployment before the pandemic.

The President calls on all South Africans to work towards a strong economic recovery for all. 'Now is the time for all South Africans to pull together and grow South Africa,' he said.

Media enquiries: Tyrone Seale, Acting Spokesperson to the President at media@presidency.gov.za
Issued by: The Presidency
Pretoria

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 16:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pBTB REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Provides an Update Regarding Rent Collections 6 Months Into the COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
01:06pSONA NANOTECH : IIROC Trade Resumption - SONA
AQ
01:06pAVANGRID : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
01:05pFINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S P A : 30 June 2020 Half-year Financial Report
PU
01:05pTerm Sheet Re-open FR BMI Notes 2034 October 2020 29 Sept 2020
PU
01:05pStatement of FTC Bureau of Competition Director Ian Conner on Peabody Energy Corporation and Arch Coal's Abandonment of Their Proposed Joint Venture
PU
01:05pMEDACTA : Expands its Knee Portfolio with 3DMetal Femoral Cones for Knee Revision
EQ
01:05pGreene Concepts' Subsidiary, Water Club, Signs Joint Venture Deal with New World Health and Wellness to Market New Hemp Line Products to 300 Million Amazon Customers
NE
01:05pRT Minerals Corp. Options Link Catharine RLDZ Property Near Kirkland Lake, Ontario
NE
01:04pSOCIAL NATIVE : Acquires Olapic to Create Next-Gen Creative Optimization Platform
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group