President of IBGE announces resignation

03/26/2021 | 08:52pm EDT
President of IBGE announces resignation

President of IBGE Susana Cordeiro Guerra announced her resignation from the position today due to personal and family reasons. She will remain in office until a successor is appointed.

Department of Social Communication
March 26, 2021



Disclaimer

IBGE - Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Institute published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 00:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
