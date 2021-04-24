Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

President of Republic of Azerbaijan : Ilham Aliyev has held a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

04/24/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the phone conversation, the presidents condemned US President Joe Biden's statement on the so-called 'Armenian genocide'.

Noting that this decision was wrong, President Ilham Aliyev called it a historic mistake.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan considered this statement unacceptable.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev said that the statement seriously damaged the emerging cooperation tendencies in the region.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has always stood by Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his support and position. He also underlined that Turkey has always stood by Azerbaijan.

The heads of state hailed the development of brotherly and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all areas.

Disclaimer

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 18:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18pEXCLUSIVE : Online bookmaker Betway parent nears $5.1 billion deal to go public - sources
RE
02:50pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Ministers in charge of Hydrology, Meteorology, Disaster Risk Reduction, and Gender adopt the Hydromet Initiative
PU
02:40pU.S. regulator gives CP Railway early win as Kansas City Southern review continues
RE
02:30pPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN  : Ilham Aliyev has held a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
PU
01:45pBitcoin falls 1.8% to $50,270
RE
01:45pBitcoin falls 1.8% to $50,270
RE
01:30pIndia's Bharat Biotech to supply Covaxin to states, hospitals at Rs 600-1,200 per dose
RE
10:20aNATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA  : President of RA National Assembly Meets with Minister of Defence of Cyprus
PU
09:10aSMALL BUSINESS AND EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC : An Update – Both “Troubles and Hope”
PU
09:00aGerman prosecutors charge more VW managers in emissions scandal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 1.8% to $50,270
2India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : plans EV battery cells factory in southern Germany
4U.S. regulator gives CP Railway early win as Kansas City Southern review continues
5JBS S.A. : Brazil meatpackers explore wheat as feed alternative as corn prices rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ