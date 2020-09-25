Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

President of Republic of Belarus : Meeting with Governor of Russia's Irkutsk Oblast Igor Kobzev

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

It is necessary to step up cooperation and implement new joint projects. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made the statement as he met with Governor of Russia's Irkutsk Oblast Igor Kobzev on 25 September.

Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Igor Kobzev on a recent confident victory at the Irkutsk Oblast governor election. 'The percentage of trust in you that Siberians demonstrated is crazy. It is good that you are a bit far from the West. Otherwise, you too would have suffered a color revolution due to the high percentage at the election,' Aleksandr Lukashenko noted with a bit of humor.

Aleksandr Lukashenko drew attention to the big role of direct ties with Russian regions and with the heads of the regions in the advancement of interstate relations between Belarus and Russia.

Aleksandr Lukashenko underlined the importance of the visit of the delegation of Russian regions to Belarus. 'Irkutsk Oblast is a giant in Russia. It is a mainstay region in Siberia. We have a great deal of plans and virtually resolved issues. We just have to shake things up a bit,' he said.

In particular, Aleksandr Lukashenko mentioned the success of the assembly enterprise OOO Mogilevliftmash-Usolye as an example. Its products are in demand in various countries, particularly in the post-Soviet republics. The lifts are used to replace outdated ones in apartment buildings. According to the President, Irkutsk Oblast may be interested in Belarusian mining equipment, trucks, mining vehicles, public transport solutions, electric cars, various kinds of vehicles powered by gas engine fuel.

'We will give you access to any place in Belarus so that you could once again have a look and make sure that we can do something for our Siberians, who have always enjoyed the greatest respect of the Belarusian nation,' Aleksandr Lukashenko assured.

In turn, Igor Kobzev noted that Irkutsk Oblast is a special region, including for Belarus. In 2019 trade and economic cooperation surged, with the volume of trade going up by 2.6 times in comparison with 2018 to over $284 million. However, the figures have dropped this year due to the pandemic. According to the governor, both sides are now intent on spurring their trade development efforts. 'Let's see where we can do better in order to keep developing our cooperation,' he said. 'Both sides are active.'

Disclaimer

President of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 17:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:14pOil heads for 3% weekly drop as coronavirus demand concerns mount
RE
02:13pU.S. tells judge it opposes TikTok effort to halt app store ban
RE
02:10pMPLX LP : to Announce 2020 Third-Quarter Financial Results Nov. 2
PU
02:06pDepartment store chain Neiman Marcus emerges from bankruptcy
RE
02:01pU.s. justice department tells judge it opposes request by tiktok to delay app store ban set for sunday -court filing
RE
02:00pPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Meeting with Governor of Russia's Irkutsk Oblast Igor Kobzev
PU
01:55pEAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Closes Fully-Subscribed Financing
PU
01:55pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Statement of CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert on FSOC's Activities-Based Review of Secondary Mortgage Market Activities
PU
01:50pSlovenia, Netherlands to compete for ECB board job
RE
01:50pCanadian government commits C$320 mln to aid offshore oil industry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group