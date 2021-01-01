Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

President of Republic of Kazakhstan : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

01/01/2021 | 05:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan exchanged New Year's greetings on the first day of 2021.

Kazakhstan President noted that despite the coronavirus pandemic, cooperation between our countries is developing successfully, the volume of mutual trade amounted to $ 2.6 billion. He suggested continuing efforts aimed at increasing trade and boosting investment cooperation. The Turkish President agreed with this approach, stressing that as a result of joint efforts, the volume of trade can be tripled.

The Head of State noted that Turkey's influence in the international arena has increased in recent years, as evidenced by the settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed gratitude for such an assessment of Turkey's participation in the resolution of this long-standing conflict.

He also highly commended the cooperation of the two countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the Kazakh leadership, thanks to decisive actions, managed to bring the epidemiological situation in the country under control.

President Erdoğan wished a successful parliamentary election on 10th of January this year, and said that Turkish representatives will be observing it.

In conclusion, the two leaders agreed to work out the possibility of organizing the visit of the Turkish President in Kazakhstan in 2021.

Disclaimer

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 10:55:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34aIraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull
RE
06:30aAlgeria's Sonatrach plans $40 billion in investment over five years
RE
06:27aNigeria naira futures hit record low for five-year settlement
RE
06:22aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR sensitizes Sokoto residents on safe handling of cooking gas
PU
06:13aIn dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
RE
06:08aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Rs. 40,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 06 January 2021
PU
06:04aAfrican free trade bloc opens for business, but challenges remain
RE
05:56aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
PU
05:43aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF MALAYSIA : Media Release - Retail Price of Petroleum Products For The Period of 01 January 2021 until 08 January 2021
PU
05:39aIndian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
3Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan - Yomiuri
5DOW JONES 30 : U.S. STOCKS IN 2020: A year for the history books, in charts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ