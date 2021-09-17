Log in
President of Republic of Tajikistan : Reception on behalf of the President of Tajikistan in honour of the CSTO and SCO leaders

09/17/2021 | 10:12pm EDT
An official reception was held in the government residence on behalf of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in honour of the leaders of delegations participating in the CSTO and SCO summits.

The reception was preceded by the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state of the participating countries, in particular President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Prime Minister Imran Khan of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, among other officials.

The high - ranking guests toured the garden and visited the exhibition of national cuisine and local organic and natural products. The products of Tajik orchards and vineyards and dried fruits, which were exhibited, are mainly for export. Tajikistan is ready to cooperate with the CSTO, SCO and other countries to provide high quality agricultural products.

The leaders expressed their love and admiration for the beautiful nature of Tajikistan as well as Tajik national cuisine and hospitality.

President of the Republic of Tajikistan published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 02:11:03 UTC.


