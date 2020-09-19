President of Republic of Tajikistan : Working trip to Ayni district

The Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Ayni district as part of his working trip to Sughd Province. The purpose of his working visit is to become familiar with the progress of its socio-economic development.

During his trip, he also will hold a number of meetings with the public representatives and took part in a both groundbreaking ceremonies and opening ceremonies of a number of social facilities.

President Emomali Rahmon participated in the launch ceremony of the Fluorite Ore Mineral Processing Plant of the Limited liability Company TALCO Fluorite with a capacity of 100-120 tons / day at the Saratogh field in the Ayni district. The plant utilises an advanced technology of the state of the art purchased from People's Republic of China.

Following full operation of TALCO Fluorite Plant's project it is expected that the capacity of Plant reached 200 tons/day and held its contribution to the implementation of the fourth national goal - the rapid industrialization of the country.

President Emomali Rahmon watched the equipment used in the production in the Fluorite plant worth 10 million US dollars. It was reported that products produced here are in line with international standards.

TALCO Fluorite has already signed cooperation agreements with three leading companies in the Republic of Uzbekistan in the direction of exporting fluorite ore mineral products.

While holding a conversation with plant workers the head of state stressed that the construction of such a large-scale industrial facility is important for the development of the country's economy, as on this basis the volume of industrial production will increase.

President Emomali Rahmon also inspected the construction work underway at gold ore processing plant of the Closed Join-Stock Company (CJSC) TALCO Gold in Konchoch field of Ayni district, which is expected to produce 2.2 tons of gold and 15 tons of antimony per year. The Plant is expected to be operated in 2021.

TALCO Gold will be constructed on the basis of the minerals of the Konchoch mine, consisting of three sections - Chulboi, Konchoch and Shakhkon. At this mine, the reserves of five chemical elements have been estimated, including gold and antimony as basic, as well as silver, mercury and fluorite as additional mineral deposits and are placed on the balance of state reserves.

It is worth noting that Tajikistan has the hugest reserves of antimony and is one of the leading countries in Asia and the world.

According to the project, to date, 90% of exploration work in this area has been completed and the total industrial and non-industrial reserves of antimony are 265 thousand tons and 50 tons of gold.

Currently, construction work is underway at this large-scale plant with the involvement of 800 builders while use of more than 1.000 machines. To date, about 25 kilometers of tunnels for the extraction of gold, antimony ore and other types of metals have been built.

President Rahmon also attended the Exhibition of Agricultural Products which showcased local products and achievements in the agriculture sector.

This year, farmers of Ayni district have sown autumn and spring crops on an area of 2.932 hectares in all type of agriculture, including 1.224 hectares of cereals, 1.016 hectares of potatoes, about 144 hectares of vegetables as well as 548 hectares of fodder. The area under potato has grown to almost 271 ha since last year. In Ayni district the area of the garden is 934 hectares, of which 7 hectares are intensive gardens.