President of Republic of Tajikistan : Completion of official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev...

The official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tajikistan has come to an end. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmom saw off President Tokayev to the Dushanbe International Airport.
As a result of the successful visit, seven new cooperation documents have been signed which will contribute to expanding and strengthening friendly relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.
Disclaimer
President of the Republic of Tajikistan published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 03:50:01 UTC.