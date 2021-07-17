Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

President of United States : Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Delegation Trip to Uzbekistan

07/17/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This week, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, led a US delegation with representatives from the White House National Security Council, Department of Defense, and Department of State to a high-level international conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to promote security, prosperity, and regional connectivity between Central and South Asia and to strengthen cooperation with the United States.

Dr. Sherwood-Randall delivered opening remarks recognizing 30 years of partnership between the United States and the countries of Central Asia, as well as the U.S. Government's commitment to realizing the region's potential as a transit, trade, and energy hub. Dr. Sherwood-Randall emphasized the importance of infrastructure development that safeguards the environment and meets the highest international standards, consistent with the aims of the new G7-led Build Back Better World initiative.

She participated in a roundtable meeting of the C5+1 diplomatic platform for Central Asia, where member countries had the opportunity to discuss the significant challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and instability in Afghanistan, as well as the need to enhance regional cooperation on economic and security matters of shared interest. Members of the C5+1 issued a Joint Statement outlining their goals for further collaboration.

Dr. Sherwood-Randall had the opportunity to meet with the conference host, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and also held bilateral meetings with officials from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan to identify concrete opportunities to enhance security in the region, address humanitarian concerns, and increase vaccinations in order to stem the spread of Covid-19. She was joined by U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and US Ambassador to Uzbekistan Daniel Rosenblum. The delegation met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar to discuss the evolving security situation in Afghanistan, U.S. support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, and U.S. diplomatic support for a negotiated political settlement to the conflict. The delegation also met with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss regional security for Afghanistan and counterterrorism cooperation.

###

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 18:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Delegation Trip to Uzbekistan
PU
01:21pTwo hundred flights cancelled at Lisbon airport at start of strike
RE
12:55pGermany's floods cover livelihoods in sludge
RE
12:25pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : 19th OPEC, non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to convene on Sunday, 18 July
PU
12:19pRESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE : Money Update as at 9 July 2021
PU
11:13aWEBINAR : Dell Technologies Hardware and Software Portals Cybersecurity
PU
10:27aTesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
RE
10:07aSILK ROUTE RECONNECT POLICY : Agreement on Transit Trade signed with Uzbekistan Tashkent, the 16th July 2021:
PU
09:57aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PA : Press Release on Pak-Uzbek Business Forum
PU
09:17aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's shipbuilding industry sees robust growth in H1
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China puts controlling stake of revamped Anbang on the block for $5.2 billion
2China vows to curb commodities speculation to ensure price stability
3OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting on Sunday, sources say
4Nigeria chooses three companies to officially import sugar
5OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting on Sunday, sources say

HOT NEWS