President of United States : Statement from the Press Secretary

Over the past four years, President Trump and the Trump Administration have lived by one beautiful phrase, 'Made in the USA,' and two simple rules, 'Buy American, Hire American.'

The White House is pleased to release a new report from the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy entitled 'Donald J. Trump: The Buy American, Hire American President.'

This comprehensive report demonstrates that President Trump has not only talked about 'Made in the USA,' he has made it a reality across five dimensions of a comprehensive strategy:

Buy American Government Procurement; Hire American initiatives; Trade negotiations and tariffs; The defense budget and foreign military sales; and Support for America's maritime industry

By focusing on 'Made in the USA' across these five dimensions, the result has been a long-overdue renaissance in American manufacturing and a significant strengthening of America's defense industrial base. As President Trump has often said, 'Economic security is indeed national security.'

Click here to read the report:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Donald-J-Trump-Buy-American-Hire-American-President.pdf