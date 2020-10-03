Log in
President of United States : Statement from the Press Secretary

10/03/2020

Over the past four years, President Trump and the Trump Administration have lived by one beautiful phrase, 'Made in the USA,' and two simple rules, 'Buy American, Hire American.'

The White House is pleased to release a new report from the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy entitled 'Donald J. Trump: The Buy American, Hire American President.'

This comprehensive report demonstrates that President Trump has not only talked about 'Made in the USA,' he has made it a reality across five dimensions of a comprehensive strategy:

  1. Buy American Government Procurement;
  2. Hire American initiatives;
  3. Trade negotiations and tariffs;
  4. The defense budget and foreign military sales; and
  5. Support for America's maritime industry

By focusing on 'Made in the USA' across these five dimensions, the result has been a long-overdue renaissance in American manufacturing and a significant strengthening of America's defense industrial base. As President Trump has often said, 'Economic security is indeed national security.'
Click here to read the report:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Donald-J-Trump-Buy-American-Hire-American-President.pdf

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 14:34:06 UTC
