President of United States : Frequently Asked Questions about v-safe

alert icon If you would like to participate in v-safe, you must sign up within 42 days of getting your first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Can I use v-safe as proof that I'm fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

No, v-safe is not an official record that you have been vaccinated against COVID-19. You should receive a COVID-19 vaccination card that tells you what COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it, and where you received it. The vaccination card is the official record that you were fully vaccinated, but it does not qualify as a vaccine passport. There is no official vaccine passport authorized for use in the United States. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination cards, including what to do if you lost or did not receive your card.

If I don't have a smartphone, but was given a COVID-19 vaccine, can I still participate in v-safe?

Currently, v-safe can only be accessed with a smartphone - a mobile phone that has a touchscreen, can receive text messages, and has access to the Internet. If you cannot participate in v-safe, you can submit reports of adverse events following vaccination to Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)external icon , a vaccine safety monitoring system managed by CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)external icon . If you need additional help submitting a report, you may call the VAERS toll-free information line at 1-800-822-7967 or send an email to info@vaers.org.

I can't find v-safe in either Google Play or the Apple Store. Is it not available on those platforms?

V-safe is not an app you have to download - it's a secure, online tool you can access with any smartphone. There is no charge to use v-safe, other than the normal carrier rates for your phone plan. Once you sign up, v-safe sends you text messages that links to short online surveys. These surveys, or health check-ins, allow you to tell CDC how you are feeling after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone with a smart phone - Apple, Android, etc. - who received a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States can participate in v-safe. Instructions on how to enroll pdf icon [700KB, 2 pages ] (including the registration website) are provided at the time of your vaccination. If you have any questions or problems enrolling in v-safe, you can call CDC-INFO at 800-232-4636 for help. Also, if you are unable or choose not to participate in v-safe, you can report adverse events following vaccination to VAERSexternal icon .

How can I view my v-safe account?

Sign into your v-safe account to view your previous health check-ins, register your second dose of vaccine, change your language preferences, or change select demographic information.

Go to vsafe.cdc.gov and tap 'Get Started.' Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap 'Already Registered?' Enter your v-safe registration code (the 13-character code you received after completing v-safe registration), or your information as you did when you originally enrolled, and tap 'Send Secure Link.' You will receive a direct link to your account via text. Tap this link to initiate account access and enter the 6-digit verification code you will also receive via text.

I've gotten my second dose of vaccine; how can I enter this information into v-safe with my registration code?

V-safe is not automatically notified when you receive your second vaccination dose. If you responded 'YES' to a prompt in v-safe asking if you received your second dose, it is still necessary to go to 'View My Account' and follow the remaining instructions before the system will send you daily health check-ins again.

v-safe account through vsafe.cdc.gov. Enter your v-safe registration code and the verification code sent to your phone to sign into your account. Once signed into your account, look for the below box and tap 'Enter Vaccine Information.' If you received your second vaccine dose before receiving this prompt, you must access youraccount through. Enter yourregistration code and the verification code sent to your phone to sign into your account. Once signed into your account, look for the below box and tap 'Enter Vaccine Information.'

For more information, please see v-safe troubleshooting.

How long do v-safe check-ins last?

During the first week after you get your vaccine, v-safe will send you a text message each day to ask how you are doing. Then you will get check-in messages once a week for up to 5 weeks. The questions v-safe asks take less than 5 minutes to answer.

If you need a second dose of vaccine, v-safe will provide a new 6-week check-in process so you can share your second-dose vaccine experience as well. Finally, you'll receive check-ins 3, 6, and 12 months after your final dose of vaccine.

Is my health information safe?

Yes. Your personal information in v-safe is protected so that it stays confidential and private. To the extent v-safe uses existing information systems managed by CDC, FDA, and other federal agencies, the systems employ strict security measures appropriate for the data's level of sensitivity.

What is the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry?

The v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry collects health information from people who receive COVID-19 vaccines shortly before or during pregnancy. Participation in the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry is voluntary. This information helps CDC monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in people who are pregnant. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination considerations for people who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

How can I participate in the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry?

If you report within v-safe that you were pregnant at the time of vaccination or had a positive pregnancy test after vaccination, you might receive a phone call requesting your participation in the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry. Registry participants will be contacted for health check-ins several times throughout their pregnancy, as well as at the end of their pregnancy and when their baby is 3 months old. All participation is voluntary, and participants may opt out at any time. Participation is important because the registry helps monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines when administered during pregnancy.

How does my participation in v-safe make a difference?

By participating in v-safe, you can tell CDC if you have any side effects after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. This information helps CDC monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in near real time. If any serious health problems are reported, they can be quickly investigated by CDC's medical experts and scientists. In addition, traditional vaccine safety systems, such as VAERSexternal icon and the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), will also be used to monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. These systems are part the nation's comprehensive approach to vaccine safety.

Can v-safe give me medical advice about a health problem I think is related to my COVID-19 vaccination?

V-safe does not provide medical advice. If you have symptoms or health problems that concern you at any time following COVID-19 vaccination, please contact your healthcare provider. In addition, if you have not been able to report your post-vaccination experience in v-safe (because of a missed or expired health check-in), you can also report adverse events after vaccination to VAERSexternal icon .