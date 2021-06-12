President of United States : Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with Prime Minister Draghi of Italy on the margins of the G7 Summit. President Biden pledged to further deepen our strong bilateral ties, highlighting this year's 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Italy. The President and the Prime Minister pledged to continue their close cooperation to overcome the pandemic, including through the G7 commitment to donate COVID-19 vaccines globally, and to build back better global health security for the future. He expressed appreciation for Italy's continued support for Afghan peace and security. President Biden welcomed Italy's leadership of the G20 this year and commended its focus on people, planet and prosperity. The two leaders agreed to work together on global challenges and shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Russia, and Libya.

