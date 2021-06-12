Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

President of United States : Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy

06/12/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with Prime Minister Draghi of Italy on the margins of the G7 Summit. President Biden pledged to further deepen our strong bilateral ties, highlighting this year's 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Italy. The President and the Prime Minister pledged to continue their close cooperation to overcome the pandemic, including through the G7 commitment to donate COVID-19 vaccines globally, and to build back better global health security for the future. He expressed appreciation for Italy's continued support for Afghan peace and security. President Biden welcomed Italy's leadership of the G20 this year and commended its focus on people, planet and prosperity. The two leaders agreed to work together on global challenges and shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Russia, and Libya.

###

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 20:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES  : Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy
PU
03:41pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Twenty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee Closes in Accra
PU
03:29pHundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack
RE
03:28p'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume as Germany calls for rapid progress
RE
02:49pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY  : President Erdoğan to Visit Belgium and Azerbaijan
PU
02:47pANYTHING YOU CAN DO : G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
RE
01:37pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA  : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi
PU
01:22pJEFF BEZOS : Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos
RE
01:09pBid of $28 million wins auction for seat on blue origin spaceship ride with billionaire jeff bezos
RE
01:04pGerman Green leader wants new policy to aid industry in CO2 reduction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
2Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
5Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos

HOT NEWS