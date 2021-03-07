Log in
President of United States : Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris Call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel

03/07/2021 | 04:39am EST
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and underscored the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to the U.S.-Israel partnership. The Vice President emphasized the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security. She expressed strong support for Israel's recent groundbreaking normalization agreements with countries in the Arab and Muslim world, and stressed the importance of advancing peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike. The Vice President and Prime Minister agreed on the importance of continuing close cooperation and partnership on regional security issues, including Iran's nuclear program and the regime's dangerous regional behavior. They discussed the importance of advancing scientific cooperation between our two countries and efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. They also noted their respective governments' opposition to the International Criminal Court's attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
