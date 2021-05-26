President of United States : Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

5:16 P.M. EDT



THE PRESIDENT: I'm going up to a viewing of a woman who worked with me in a senior position from the time I ran for the county council who passed away. Her name was Norma Long. That's why I'm heading home. I'm heading back - back tonight. And so I just wanted to let you know what I'm doing.



Q Sir, how was your meeting with the Floyd family?



THE PRESIDENT: The Floyd family meeting went incredibly well. We spent a long time together. I spent - I got a chance to spend a lot of time with Gianna and the family. And we just talked about - you know, it's the one-year anniversary, and those of you who've been through personal loss know that although every anniversary is - you're happy people remember, it also brings everything back immediately like it happened that day. It takes a lot of courage to go through it.



And they've been wonderful. And I've spoken with the negotiators. I'm hopeful that sometime after Memorial Day, we'll have an agreement on the - on the George Floyd legislation. And so, I'm optimistic.



And I think they spoke to you. Maybe they didn't speak to you; they spoke to some of you. I think they were very pleased with the time we spent together. It was mostly personal. We spent a long time - I guess, almost a couple of hours.



Q And how was the time with Gianna for you? What did you (inaudible)?



THE PRESIDENT: First thing she did when she ran in was throw her arms around me - gave me a big hug and wanted to sit in my lap. And we spent - she also loved the idea that - she said, 'I'm really hungry.' And so she - she said, 'Do you have any snacks?'



Q What did you give her?



THE PRESIDENT: Well, we gave her - my wife would kill me. We gave her some ice cream. She had some Cheetos. And I think she had a chocolate milk. I'm not sure what the third one was.



But they were in and out. I showed them all - and we spent time - I spent time showing them around not just the Oval, but around the White House. And they were interested and - I gave them all - I gave them all little mementos, especially her. I had a great picture of Gianna when I went down for the funeral - or for the eve of the funeral, and I gave her that.



Q Why have you decided to meet with President Putin? And why are you letting Germany and Russia to build - to continue building Nord Stream 2?



THE PRESIDENT: Because it's almost completely finished, number one. The idea that anything that - and it's not like I can allow Germany to do something they're not.



I have been opposed to Nord Stream 2 from the beginning, but it only has - it's almost completed by the time I took office. And to go ahead and impose sanctions now, I think, would be counterproductive now in terms of our European relations. And they know how strongly I feel. And I hope we can work on how they handle it from this point on.



Q Have you considered canceling the summit because of what happened in Belarus? Have you ever considered cancelling the summit with Mr. Putin because of what just happened -



THE PRESIDENT: No, no, no. I - Putin had indicated he wanted to meet with me well over a month ago. I've spoken with him a number of times. We're going to be having a meeting in Switzerland not too long from now.



Q What are you thinking about in terms of sanctions on Belarus?



THE PRESIDENT: Well, that's in play. I don't want to speculate until we get it done.



Q Mr. President, (inaudible) end qualified immunity? That's one of the hang-ups in negotiations.



THE PRESIDENT: The negotiations are taking place now. In case you haven't figured me out by now, I never negotiate in public like others do. That's why I'm relatively successful in getting things done. And so I will tell you when that happens.



Thank you so much.



5:20 P.M. EDT