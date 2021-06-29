President of United States : Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

The South Lawn

10:05 A.M. EDT



Q Are you going to Florida?



THE PRESIDENT: Yes, I hope so. That's -



Q What's - how soon?



THE PRESIDENT: Unless I - as soon as we can. Maybe as early as Thursday.



Q Dr. Biden going to Tokyo, Mr. President? Jill Biden going to Tokyo, Mr. President?



THE PRESIDENT: Am I going - I'm sorry?



Q Your wife, Dr. Biden, going to Tokyo next month?



THE PRESIDENT: Well, we're trying to work that out now. That's the plan.



10:06 A.M. EDT