President of United States : Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

06/29/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
The South Lawn

10:05 A.M. EDT

Q Are you going to Florida?

THE PRESIDENT: Yes, I hope so. That's -

Q What's - how soon?

THE PRESIDENT: Unless I - as soon as we can. Maybe as early as Thursday.

Q Dr. Biden going to Tokyo, Mr. President? Jill Biden going to Tokyo, Mr. President?

THE PRESIDENT: Am I going - I'm sorry?

Q Your wife, Dr. Biden, going to Tokyo next month?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, we're trying to work that out now. That's the plan.

10:06 A.M. EDT

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 16:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS