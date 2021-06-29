President of United States : Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

The South Lawn
10:05 A.M. EDT
Q Are you going to Florida?
THE PRESIDENT: Yes, I hope so. That's -
Q What's - how soon?
THE PRESIDENT: Unless I - as soon as we can. Maybe as early as Thursday.
Q Dr. Biden going to Tokyo, Mr. President? Jill Biden going to Tokyo, Mr. President?
THE PRESIDENT: Am I going - I'm sorry?
Q Your wife, Dr. Biden, going to Tokyo next month?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we're trying to work that out now. That's the plan.
10:06 A.M. EDT
