President of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss ways to enhance practical cooperation

02/05/2022 | 04:58pm EST
On February 5, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan, in Beijing.

The parties discussed the current issues of further developing strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The first results of the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Uzbekistan in July last year were noted with satisfaction.

Thus, the bilateral trade turnover increased by 1.5 times last year, over 40 joint ventures were created during the year.

Cooperation projects for the production of pharmaceuticals, chemical goods and textile products are being implemented in different regions of Uzbekistan. Several important projects in the industry, education and cinema are being worked out.

Interregional contacts are enhancing - a delegation of Punjab province led by Governor Sarwar Chaudhry is visiting Uzbekistan these days.

At the meeting, the main attention was paid to supporting joint business initiatives and promising investment projects, establishing cooperation in the banking and financial sector.

Views were exchanged on the regional agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan.

An agreement was reached to continue practical work to promote the construction project of the Termez - Mazar-i-Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar railway.

The schedule of the upcoming contacts at the highest level was also considered.

The meeting between the President of Uzbekistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan was held in a traditionally open, businesslike and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 21:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
