President of Uzbekistan meets with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sweden's Foreign Minister

04/15/2021 | 06:17am BST
President of Uzbekistan meets with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sweden's Foreign Minister

On April 14, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation led by the Chairperson-in-Office for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Sweden's Foreign Minister, Ann Christin Linde, who is in Uzbekistan on a working visit.

The current issues of developing constructive interaction between Uzbekistan and the OSCE, further enhancing Uzbekistan - Sweden practical cooperation were discussed at the meeting. Views were also exchanged on the regional and international agenda.

The President of Uzbekistan noted with satisfaction the current level of productive dialogue with the OSCE and supported the priority areas of Sweden's chairmanship in the organization.

The intensification of contacts and exchanges in recent years, including thanks to the active work of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, was emphasized.

The Leader of Uzbekistan dwelled on the main directions of deepening the multifaceted partnership with the OSCE, primarily within the framework of preparations for holding important domestic political events in the country.

Interest was expressed in continuing a fruitful dialogue with the Bureau for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and the Parliamentary Assembly of the organization.

An agreement was reached to organize joint events soon.

Referring to the prospects for cooperation with Sweden, the President of Uzbekistan identified cooperation in education, attracting innovations and investments of leading Swedish companies to Uzbekistan, building up trade and cooperation ties as key areas.

Confidence was expressed that the establishment of a diplomatic mission of the country in Sweden will allow realizing the existing potential and broad opportunities for interaction both between the two countries and with the Scandinavian countries in general.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sweden's Foreign Minister, Ann Christin Linde, expressed her sincere gratitude for the warm welcome and open conversation.

She highly appreciated and supported the democratic transformations and socio-economic reforms carried out at the new stage in Uzbekistan, as well as the ongoing policy to strengthen good-neighborly relations, trust and partnership in the Central Asian region.

Gratitude was expressed for the support of joint initiatives within the OSCE and the high attention paid to the development of practical cooperation with Sweden.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 05:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
